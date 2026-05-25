Tottenham eyeing Anatoliy Trubin for summer transfer

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 24-year-old Ukrainian international Anatoliy Trubin from SL Benfica in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Portuguese outlet A Bola, Anatoliy Trubin is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the coming months, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old SL Benfica mainstay.

However, a summer move may not be straightforward, as the report has revealed that the player has “already stated his intention to remain at Benfica” beyond the upcoming transfer window. Additionally, Trubin has a hefty release clause worth €100 million in his contract with the Portuguese club.

Anatoliy Trubin and his time in Portugal so far

Anatoliy Trubin has established himself as one of the best players in the Primeira Liga since joining SL Benfica from Shakhtar Donetsk in August 2023. Born in Donetsk, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in his homeland and rose in prominence at Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to Portugal nearly three years ago.

Trubin has made nearly 150 appearances for Benfica thus far while keep 59 clean sheets and conceding 144 goals. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian goalkeeper’s progress has not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention of several well-known clubs. Tottenham Hotspur will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

London calling?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Anatoliy Trubin is understandable. The Lilywhites are scouring the market for a goalkeeper amid uncertainties surrounding Guglielmo Vicario’s long-term future. While recent reports have claimed that Inter Milan may not complete a summer move for the Italian international, he is expected to leave the North London club this summer.

Additionally, Antonin Kinsky has not been reliable enough between the sticks, compelling Tottenham to seek a solution from the market. Several candidates, including Michele Di Gregorio, have thus emerged on their wishlist, with Trubin also a viable target.

However, the 24-year-old Ukrainian shot-stopper’s desire to continue at Benfica puts a spanner in the works for Tottenham. Additionally, the Lilywhites cannot offer European football next season, thus reducing their appeal for prospective targets. So, a summer move may not materialise.