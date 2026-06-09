Atletico Madrid, Barcelona best-placed to sign Marc Cucurella

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid lead the race to sign 27-year-old Spanish international Marc Cucurella from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet MARCA, Marc Cucurella is also the subject of interest from Manchester City, while Real Madrid may also enter the battle for his signature. However, they have fallen behind in the race, with Atletico and Barcelona securing an advantage. Meanwhile, Chelsea will demand around €40 million to part ways with the 27-year-old left-back in the upcoming transfer window.

Marc Cucurella and his progress at Chelsea

Marc Cucurella has established himself as one of the most dependable full-backs in the Premier League since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2022. While the 27-year-old took some time to become a pivotal figure for the West London club, he has been exceptional for most of his stint with the West London club.

Cucurella has made over 150 appearances for Chelsea thus far while contributing nine goals and 13 assists. Meanwhile, the Spanish defender’s exploits have piqued the attention of top European clubs. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature, with Manchester City also involved in the battle.

Where will Cucurella ply his trade next season?

Manchester City’s reported interest is noteworthy given their current left-back depth. The squad already includes Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nico O’Reilly, who has been one of the league’s best left-backs this season. While Enzo Maresca, touted to become the next Manchester City head coach, knows Cucurella well from their time together at Chelsea, the Citizens should concentrate their funds elsewhere instead of paying €40 million for the Spanish left-back.

Meanwhile, Marc Cucurella has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, even though Hansi Flick has two left-backs in his squad. However, Alejandro Balde has not been consistent enough over the past 12 months, leading to reports that the reigning La Liga champions are concerned about his form and attitude. So, Cucurella is a viable target for Barcelona.

As for Atletico Madrid, the Spanish giants also reportedly hold a long-standing interest in the Spaniard. The Colchoneros are searching the market for a left-back, as Ruggeri has underperformed in his first campaign. Recent reports have linked Ruggeri with a move to Serie A, forcing Atletico to prioritise recruitment at left-back. Cucurella is a top-class option worth pursuing.

Meanwhile, recent reports have revealed Chelsea’s concerns about Cucurella’s long-term future, and in particular his potential desire to return to La Liga. With the update by MARCA corroborating that notion, Chelsea’s €40 million valuation sets the stage for an intriguing summer pursuit, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona emerging as Cucurella’s most likely destinations.