Chelsea suspect Marc Cucurella wants La Liga return this summer

Chelsea’s decision-makers are aware that 27-year-old Spanish international Marc Cucurella wants to return to La Liga this summer amid his links with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Sport Witness, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in Marc Cucurella. The two La Liga giants are keen on bolstering their defensive units by signing a left-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Chelsea defender.

Meanwhile, the report by Mundo Deportivo has revealed that the Blues are “aware the Spaniard wants to return to his country and suspect he might be on the move” in the summer transfer window. However, newly-appointed head coach Xabi Alonso will have the final say on Cucurella’s future.

How has Marc Cucurella fared at Chelsea so far?

Marc Cucurella has established himself as one of the most dependable full-backs in the Premier League since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £63 million in August 2022. While the 27-year-old endured some teething problems, but he has been exceptional for most of his stint with the West London club.

Cucurella has made over 150 appearances for Chelsea thus far while contributing nine goals and 13 assists, becoming a pivotal figure in the club’s backline. Meanwhile, the Spanish defender’s exploits have piqued the attention of top European clubs. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Cucurella Transfer: La Liga return on the cards?

Marc Cucurella has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, even though Hansi Flick has two left-backs in his squad. However, Alejandro Balde has not been consistent enough over the past 12 months, leading to reports that the reigning La Liga champions are concerned about his form and attitude. So, Cucurella is an option worth considering for Barcelona.

As for Atletico Madrid, the Spanish giants also reportedly hold a long-standing interest in the Spaniard. The Colchoneros are combing the market for a left-back, as Matteo Ruggeri has not been consistent enough in his debut season. So, they need a top-class alternative, and Cucurella can provide both defensive solidity and attacking contribution to the Atletico Madrid squad.

With Chelsea concerned about Cucurella’s long-term future, a parting of ways is on the cards ahead of the summer. However, there is a discrepancy on the asking price, and it has been placed within a range of €50-70 million.