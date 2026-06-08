Leeds United ready to pay up to €50 million for Ousmane Diomande

Leeds United will look to sign 22-year-old Ivory Coast international Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP this summer.

According to a report by 225 Foot, Ousmane Diomande is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Sporting CP defender.

Per 225 Foot, Sporting CP will demand around €50 million to part ways with the Ivorian centre-back in the summer transfer window. While Leeds United may not pay the entire sum up front, they are ready to accommodate the valuation by including add-ons up to €10 million while paying a base fee of €40 million.

Ousmane Diomande and his rapid rise

Ousmane Diomande has made significant progress since joining Sporting CP from FC Midtjylland in January 2023. The 22-year-old was already among the world’s most admired defensive prospects during his spell in Denmark. However, his stock has skyrocketed in the last three years, even though he has been in and out of the starting lineup.

The Ivory Coast international has made nearly 150 appearances thus far for Crystal Palace while chipping in with seven goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Diomande’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Premier League outfits, in particular, have been keen on signing him, with Leeds United Crystal Palace among his prospective suitors this year.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Leeds United’s interest in Ousmane Diomande is understandable. While Daniel Farke has several centre-backs in his squad, Sebastiaan Bornauw faces an uncertain future at Elland Road amid his reported links with FC Koln. With Farke employing a 3-5-2 formation during Leeds United’s successful resurgence in the second half of the 2025/26 season, they must sign a new central defender.

Several candidates have thus emerged on Leeds United’s radar, with Diomande also a viable target.