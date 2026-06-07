Newcastle United eager block Harvey Barnes exit amid Aston Villa links

Aston Villa face a tall order in convincing Newcastle United to part ways with Harvey Barnes, especially after the departure of Anthony Gordon.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa remain interested in signing Harvey Barnes but face a challenging task in convincing Newcastle United to let him go. The departure of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona adds to the complications, as the Magpies could now sit back and evaluate the English winger’s future if suitors come in with offers.

Aston Villa are still operating on the fringes of their PSR regulations, as the club are not in a position to spend freely compared to some of their top-six rivals. Hence, there is an expectation of another busy summer at Villa Park, with a few departures expected to accommodate new arrivals, while the club are reportedly interested in Harvey Barnes from Newcastle United.

Newcastle United are also in a similar position to Villa when it comes to financial restrictions. They have already sold Anthony Gordon, which complicates the prospect of making another sale in the form of Barnes from a sporting perspective. However, the club might consider their options if a significant enough offer arrives amid Villa’s interest.

Will Newcastle United sell Harvey Barnes?

Newcastle United could view Barnes as an internal replacement for Gordon, but they are also reportedly chasing Osasuna’s Victor Munoz. There are also reported links to other names in the market who are natural left-wingers, including Real Betis’ Ez Abde, which could suggest they may not view Barnes as their main starting option on that side.

Hence, there is a possibility of selling Barnes, who arrived at the club from Leicester City in a £38 million deal back in 2023. The Englishman has been a productive performer for the Magpies, and last season alone, he registered 16 goals across all competitions, along with six assists. Villa’s pursuit of a Premier League-proven player ahead of a Champions League season might tip the balance, as the player may see this as a great opportunity.

Will Aston Villa strengthen their attacking setup?

The idea of bringing in someone like Barnes aligns with their immediate strategy for the summer window. Unai Emery’s side are also chasing Barcelona’s Roony Bardghji, while they remain linked with the experienced Leandro Trossard amid reports of Arsenal’s plans to sell the Belgian.

Overall, Emery is keen to strengthen the attacking setup to a level conducive to competing in the Champions League. Given that Villa will be eager to fight on all fronts, they would need players like Barnes with plenty of experience under their belt. The next step, however, will involve convincing Newcastle United with a compelling offer.