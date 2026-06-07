Inter Milan offering €20 million for Curtis Jones, hope to seal deal for €25 million

Inter Milan table an offer for Liverpool misfit Curtis Jones, who is already considering a move to the Italian giants.

According to Corriere dello Sport via SportWitness, Curtis Jones looks set to bring an end to his 16-year-long stay at Liverpool this summer. Inter Milan are keen on signing the Liverpool midfielder. They have already tabled an offer of €20 million, and the report suggests that both clubs could reach a compromise at €25 million, with another round of talks scheduled for next week.

Jones has come up the ranks at Liverpool and has been a part of their first team setup since the summer of 2020. Over the years, he has been involved in 228 matches for the Reds and has contributed towards 47 goals.

While he prefers playing as a central midfielder, he is capable enough to take up any role in the centre of the park, and can even feature as a right-back when needed. He has been an integral part of their squad in recent years, but has never really been a regular starter.

As a result, he is considering parting ways with the Reds. With his contract running out in 2027, the Merseyside club want to extend his contract. However, the 25-year-old is not interested in committing to his long-term future.

Inter Milan are quite keen on his signature. The Italian giants wanted to sign him in January on loan, but the move collapsed after Jones decided against signing a renewal. His stance hasn’t changed, and he now seems increasingly likely to secure a move to Inter.

His teammate Federico Chiesa recently confirmed Inter’s interest in Jones. He said via Fabrizio Romano, “Jones asked me what it’s like living in Italy. I told him it’s brilliant and the weather’s much better than in Liverpool”. “Curtis is technically outstanding, Inter are right to be considering him”,

Jones to get his desired move?

Jones wants the move, and with Inter pushing hard, Liverpool have no option but to negotiate his departure. The Italian giants have already held talks with Liverpool‘s sporting director, Richard Hughes. The Reds want €30 million, while Inter have been stuck on €20 million.

However, with both clubs set to meet again next week, there are high chances that they could reach common ground. The report suggests they could finalise a deal at €25 million. However, Liverpool will seek a percentage on his future resale. As things stand, the 25-year-old could get the green light to join Cristian Chivu’s side.

He could form a dependable partnership with Nicolo Barella in the centre of the park, and his versatility could do wonders for Chivu’s team.