Arsenal only realistic option for Julian Alvarez, who only wants Barcelona

Julian Alvarez wants to join Barcelona, but Arsenal are the only realistic option for the Atletico Madrid attacking mainstay.

According to a report from Cadena SER, Arsenal are the only realistic option for Julian Alvarez if he were to move this summer. However, the Argentine World Cup winner is not considering a move to the North London club. He only wants to join Barcelona, but won’t force a move away from Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez, who joined Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in the summer of 2024 following his impressive performances at the Etihad, has established himself as one of the mainstays in Diego Simeone’s team. While Los Rojiblancos were inconsitent in the 2025/26 season, he was one of their standout performers. He finished with 20 goals and nine assists in his 49 outings.

The 26-year-old has made quite a name for himself with his goalscoring ability, creative prowess, and versatility. While he is not a conventional number nine, his ability to drop deep and link up with his teammates and drift wide makes him an interesting option to have.

Barcelona’s failed attempt

Following the departure of Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona consider Alvarez their priority target. Even the Argentine international wants to join the Catalan giants. But a move looks very unlikely as Atletico Madrid’s stance is quite clear, he won’t leave unless the release clause is triggered.

Hansi Flick’s team reportedly submitted an offer for him, but it was rejected by the Colchoneros. Their attempt to secure the services was not received well by Atletico Madrid, who ended up pushing some inflammatory social media posts accusing the Catalan club of lying.

Alavrez does not want an Arsenal move

The negotiations have reached a standstill, and Atletico Madrid are unlikely to move ahead unless Alvarez ends up pushing for a move, which at this point looks very unlikely. The only realistic option for the Argentine international is a move back to the Premier League, where Arsenal are ready to break the bank for him.

The Gunners are looking at him as a great option to significantly bolster their attack. He will provide tough competition to Viktor Gyokeres for a place in the starting XI and could also start ahead of the exit-linked Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left flank.

While Arsenal are keen on signing him, the 26-year-old does not want to return to the Premier League. He only wants Barcelona, but given how things have panned out, Atletico Madrid won’t be selling to a direct rival.