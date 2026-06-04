Liverpool ready to pay €20 million to sign Kennet Eichhorn, seeking loan solutions

Liverpool are ready to pay what it takes to sign highly rated midfield talent Kennet Eichhorn, with a subsequent loan move being planned.

Liverpool are eager to get ahead of their rivals in the race for the highly rated midfield sensation Kennet Eichhorn. As per Sport Bild via Sport Witness, the Reds are prepared to pay a fee close to the €20 million mark to get the deal over the line and are willing to send him on loan outside of England to comply with regulations.

Kennet Eichhorn is one of the rare talents in the current market that many clubs are scrambling to sign. Manchester City were reportedly seen as frontrunners to bring in the talented Hertha Berlin midfielder, and they had made big plans to carve out a promising future for the teenager.

Manchester City had reportedly been open to the idea of a loan-to-buy formula, which could have seen them sign him and send him elsewhere to aid his development. More importantly, the rules in Germany stipulate that he cannot join a team outside of the EU before turning 18, and with Eichhorn only 16 now, the possibility of playing at the Etihad seems unlikely at this point.

Are Liverpool the new favourites to sign Kennet Eichhorn?

Liverpool recently entered the race for Eichhorn, as the Merseysiders do not want to miss out on the signing of the highly rated midfield talent. Alongside Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund were also seen as strong contenders, and they were ready to pay the €10 million asking price set by Hertha. However, the total cost involved in signing the talented teenager was closer to €20 million, including agent fees.

Dortmund have reportedly backed away from a deal, but Liverpool are ready to meet the €20 million valuation to secure Eichhorn. The Reds are also open to the idea of sending the teenager on loan, possibly within the Bundesliga or another EU country, to aid his development.

Why are Liverpool seeking Kennet Eichhorn?

As is often the case with Premier League clubs, top sides are focused on signing elite young talents to develop for the future. Reports suggest Liverpool are ready to make an offer for Eichhorn, and it is clear why they are keen to secure him ahead of their rivals.

Eichhorn appears to be a rare talent emerging from Germany, and his regular minutes last season for Hertha are proof of his quality. Moreover, interest from clubs like Manchester City further underlines his potential. Liverpool are likely planning for the future by investing in young players who are close to breaking into first-team setups.