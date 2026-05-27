Liverpool submit formal offer to sign Kennet Eichhorn

Liverpool will look to sign 16-year-old German wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn from Hertha BSC, with Arsenal and Chelsea also vying for his signature.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Kennet Eichhorn is the subject of interest from Liverpool. Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in the 16-year-old the Hertha Berlin wonderkid and have held talks for a move. However, the Reds are hoping to get ahead of the competition after submitting a formal offer for a deal.

Who is Kennet Eichhorn?

Kennet Eichhorn is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. A native of Berlin, the teenage sensation has spent his formative years in Germany thus far, progressing through the ranks at Hertha BSC before breaking into the first-team squad at the club.

The 16-year-old has already made 19 appearances for Hertha Berlin thus far while amassing nearly 1,500 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, Eichhorn’s progress piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

High in demand

Arsenal will attempt to become a juggernaut in the coming seasons after winning the Premier League title this term. To do that, the Gunners want to create a smooth succession from one generation to the next, and signing promising teenagers will be a step in the right direction. Eichhorn has thus emerged as a viable target for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Kennet Eichhorn is understandable. The Blues never overlook an opportunity to sign a world-class prodigy, and they have signed dozens of promising prospects during the BlueCo era. Eichhorn can be a long-term solution in the middle of the park alongside Moises Caicedo if Romeo Lavia continues to struggle with fitness issues.

As for Liverpool, the Reds need to plan for a new holding midfielder, as Wataru Endo is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. While Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexis Mac Allister have forged a solid partnership in the middle of the park, none of those players is a defensive midfielder. So, Eichhorn is rightly a long-term target for Liverpool.

With Liverpool launching a formal offer to sign the 16-year-old German midfield sensation, they will hope to have usurped Arsenal and Chelsea in the battle for his signature. However, FIFA regulations will entail Eichhorn remaining away from England until he turns 18, and the Reds are considering a “developmental loan structure” to seal the deal.