Liverpool enter Kennet Eichhorn chase

Arne Slot’s Liverpool have now entered the race for the signature of Hertha BSC teenage midfield sensation Kennet Eichhorn.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are keen on acquiring the services of Kennet Eichhorn. The Reds have not only entered the race, but they are also very serious about their pursuit of the German wonderkid. They have held concrete talks as they look to bring him to England.

Eichhorn is considering his options ahead of the summer transfer window. The 16-year-old is planning to part ways with Hertha BSC, where he has a release clause worth €10-12 million.

The German youth international has come up the ranks at Hertha. He got promoted to their first team last summer. The young defensive midfielder has already made 19 first-team appearances, and he even has two goals to his name.

If not for an ankle injury, the 16-year-old would have had an even more prominent role in the team in his debut campaign. He has shown a lot of promise in his performances for both club and country. Eichhorn has great defensive awareness, loves winning the ball back and can help play out from the back.

Liverpool want to sign Eichhorn

The teenager loves playing as a deep-lying playmaker, and his performances have placed him on the radar of a number of top clubs. Premier League giants Liverpool are one of the clubs that have taken note of his performances and would love to sign the teenager this summer.

The Reds consider him a great option for the long run. Given his massive potential, they believe he could end up being a part of their first team in the near future. Arne Slot could even consider having him as a backup to Ryan Gravenberch in the senior team.

While a €10-12 million fee for a 16-year-old is certainly a touch on the higher side, it could prove to be a great investment in the long run. Since Hertha are unlikely to negotiate a lower fee, it will be interesting to see if the Reds are ready to trigger his release clause after showing concrete interest in his services in recent weeks.