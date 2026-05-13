Manchester City confident of winning Kennet Eichhorn race

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are interested in signing Hertha BSC midfield sensation Kennet Eichhorn.

Manchester City are optimistic about winning the race for the signature of German sensation Kennet Eichhorn, as per a report by TEAMtalk. Pep Guardiola’s team believe they have the right formula in place to beat Newcastle United and a host of other top clubs to his signature.

Eichhorn is widely regarded as one of the best German talents because of his technical quality, intelligence, and maturity. Some of the biggest clubs in Europe are after the 16-year-old, who will have a massive decision to make this summer.

Due to FIFA regulations, he won’t be able to move to the Premier League right away, which makes it difficult for clubs like Manchester City and Newcastle United to win the race amidst interest from German top-flight clubs.

The teenager is already playing first-team football for Hertha BSC. The defensive midfielder has been involved in 18 games for the senior team this season and has even bagged two goals. He seems ready to make the jump to a bigger club, and City have a plan to lure him away.

Manchester City are after German gem Eichhorn

The City Football Group want him at all costs, and they are willing to let him join Bayer Leverkusen on loan for two seasons before he can move to England. City are constantly looking for players who can help maintain their dominance in the long run, and Eichhorn is a perfect fit for them.

Guardiola’s team are confident that the proposal has been well received and it could help them get the deal over the line. With Rodri’s long-term future uncertain, investing in the 16-year-old certainly makes a lot of sense.

The Manchester-based giants will have to rival Newcastle United, who have been keeping tabs on the youngster and are pushing hard for his signature. They have already held talks and have proposed a similar structure to that of City.

Despite Newcastle’s proposal and the high competition, City remain confident that the youngster will choose to be a part of their project.