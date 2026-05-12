Manchester City open to buy-to-loan deal to land Kennet Eichhorn

Manchester City could have an upper hand over Manchester United in the race to sign Kennet Eichhorn.

Kennet Eichhorn is a name bringing many top teams into the picture in the chase for his signature this summer. As per Bild, via Sport Witness, several top clubs are eager to explore a move for the teenager, with Manchester City now ready to put together a plan to beat their rivals, particularly Manchester United, in the race for the Hertha Berlin sensation.

Manchester City are looking to bring in Hertha Berlin teenager Kennet Eichhorn this summer and are ready to enter the race in a big way. The Citizens hold an interest in the 16-year-old German wonderkid, who has a €12 million release clause, which makes the pursuit rather straightforward.

There is significant interest in the teenager from several other top teams, including Manchester United, but Manchester City are ready to push ahead. The release clause is no problem for the club, and on top of that, they are willing to let him rejoin Hertha Berlin on loan to aid his development. The buy-to-loan formula is expected to work in their favour, making them one of the front-runners in the chase.

Why are Manchester City chasing Kennet Eichhorn?

Manchester City have been alert to the possibility of bringing in the best young talents and developing them into future stars. They have had enormous success in that regard, as the club have continued a strong recruitment drive for young talent alongside their pursuit of excellence with the first-team squad.

The buy-to-loan formula will also give them an upper hand over some of their rivals, as Manchester City tend to favour such an approach for their future stars. Last summer, they brought in Sverre Nypan and sent him out on loan, while using the same formula with other players such as Vitor Reis.

Will Kennet Eichhorn move on from Hertha Berlin?

Aside from Manchester City’s interest, Eichhorn has other options, such as Manchester United and Newcastle United, who are also keen. The Red Devils are also looking for top-level young talents to join the club and develop their game. Of late, they have made some interesting young signings that have shown plenty of promise for the future.

Other European clubs, particularly from Germany, are also looking to put a deal on the table, while Hertha Berlin are trying to convince the teenager to stay put and reap the benefits of regular game time there, considering he has played 19 times across all competitions thus far. However, an approach from one of the bigger sides, like Manchester City, might turn the teenager’s head, which could prove decisive for his future.