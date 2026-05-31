Leeds United join race to sign Antoine Sekongo

Leeds United have joined the race alongside several clubs for Dunkerque midfielder Antoine Sekongo, with Daniel Farke prioritising midfield strength.

Leeds United have shown interest in Antoine Sekongo ahead of the summer, with Sebastian Vidal reporting that Daniel Farke’s side views him as a serious option. Several French and European clubs are also in the mix for the Dunkerque star, while the Elland Road outfit could offer him a chance to play in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke wants an exceptional summer window to strengthen several areas of his squad following a relatively successful first season since promotion. Having finished well outside the danger zone, the German manager must show ambition in pushing the club towards European contention, although he will need quality signings, particularly in midfield.

As reported by Sebastian Vidal, Leeds United are targeting Ligue 2 midfielder Antoine Sekongo following a stellar season with Dunkerque. He primarily operates in central midfield, but his tally of 15 goal contributions in the league highlights his creative and goalscoring abilities from a central or deeper role.

Why will Leeds United target Antoine Sekongo?

The Whites reportedly consider him a serious option to bolster their midfield, with the 21-year-old viewed as a player with significant potential. A move to the Premier League, and more importantly, the opportunity to develop in England, could prove tempting for the young star, although competition from French and other European clubs remains strong.

Leeds United could make a compelling offer to test both the player’s resolve and Dunkerque’s stance. The price tag for Sekongo remains unclear, as he is under contract with the French side until 2028. He may not be the only option on Leeds United’s shortlist, with several other midfield targets also being considered.

Who else is on Leeds United’s midfield shortlist?

Leeds United are planning changes in midfield, amid links to Moroccan international Azzedine Ounahi, among others. Another target, Hidemasa Morita, now appears closer to joining Aston Villa as per a report, which may come as a setback given the Japanese midfielder’s availability on a free transfer.

There are more names mentioned in various reports, while the club are also prioritising the retention of key players. For instance, Ethan Ampadu is reportedly set for crucial contract talks, while players like Ao Tanaka are also expected to stay. Overall, Farke is focused on strengthening his midfield with promising talents like Sekongo, while maintaining the core group that has contributed in recent seasons.