Ethan Ampadu set for further contract talks with Leeds United

Ethan Ampadu is closing in on a contract agreement with Leeds United as the parties are set for further talks regarding his future.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is eager to make changes to his squad after confirming safety in the Premier League. Part of his plans also involve keeping hold of key performers, including Ethan Ampadu, as Football Insider revealed the Leeds United skipper is set for further talks with the club over a new deal.

Leeds United have confirmed their safety in recent weeks in the Premier League, and now they are set to accelerate their summer plans to strengthen the squad. Daniel Farke is drawing up names to bring in, but also pushing the club to retain key performers, namely skipper Ethan Ampadu.

Ampadu has played more minutes than any other Leeds United player this term, and he has been in contract talks recently with the club. There are positive signs all around despite Farke keeping coy on his renewal at the club.

Ampadu set for further talks with Leeds United?

Ampadu is closing in on signing a new deal with Leeds United, but some areas need ironing out. The Welsh international is set to hold fresh talks with the club, which is a big enough indication that there is a willingness from all parties to extend.

Ampadu has been a key performer for Leeds United since signing from Chelsea in 2023, and has proven his worth by helping the club rise back to the Premier League. He is seen as a vital part despite Farke looking at new midfielders ahead of the summer window.

How are Leeds United planning their summer?

Farke will want the renewals for key stars like Ampadu and Pascal Struijk out of the way before the summer business commences. A few players, like Wilfried Gnonto, could leave the club, while the manager is angling to strengthen every department of his squad.

A new striker is expected as Joel Piroe could leave, while at least two new midfielders might arrive, going by the recent links. The whole idea is to improve the squad depth as well as bring in players who could compete with the current starters to help Leeds United rise further within the Premier League and possibly even challenge for a European place next season.