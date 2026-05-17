Ethan Ampadu set to sign new deal with Leeds United

Ethan Ampadu is ready to sign a new deal with Leeds United, as Daniel Farke views him as a key part of his plans.

Leeds United are expected to make moves in the transfer window, and part of their long-term plans is to tie down skipper Ethan Ampadu. As per Football Insider, the Welsh midfielder is ready to sign fresh terms at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke considering him integral to their plans.

Leeds United confirmed their safety in the Premier League and could accelerate their summer plans to strengthen the first team. Part of those plans involves retaining key players currently performing well for the club, as Farke wants specific individuals to be handed new contracts.

Leeds United had opened talks with Ethan Ampadu, and it appears the club captain is ready to commit his future. Farke considers the Welshman a crucial part of his plans moving forward and believes he will play an important role in keeping the club in the top flight for years to come, while also helping them climb the table.

Ethan Ampadu to sign despite midfield links?

Ampadu remains a key figure, and there is an understanding that he is not expected to lose his stature despite the club targeting new midfielders. Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney is a target for the Elland Road outfit, while the club are also anticipating a Bosman move for Hidemasa Morita from Sporting CP.

Either way, Ampadu is not fazed by those incomings, with the club skipper content with his position and widely expected to play a key role going forward. Renewing his contract would be a statement of intent from the club, and they will be aware that many teams would readily take Ampadu if he were made available.

Farke wants to retain other stars?

Apart from Ampadu, Farke also wants to keep hold of Pascal Struijk alongside several other first-team players who have been key to their season. The German boss is keen to build on the success of their return campaign in the top flight and views such players as vital to his plans.

The 25-year-old former Chelsea utility man has made more than 120 appearances for the club since making his permanent move in 2023. Struijk has also spent many years with the club across different levels and is seen as a vital part of their immediate future.