Leeds United eyeing Azzedine Ounahi for summer transfer

Leeds United will look to sign 26-year-old Moroccan international Azzedine Ounahi from Girona in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Azzedine Ounahi is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Girona star.

Following the Catalan club’s relegation from La Liga, several players will depart from Estadi Montilivi, Ounahi being one of them. The player has a release clause worth £17 million in his contract with Girona.

Azzedine Ounahi and his Girona revival

Azzedine Ounahi has been a dependable performer since joining Girona from Marseille last summer. The 26-year-old midfielder’s stock skyrocketed after an exceptional campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he was instrumental in earning Morocco a historic top-four finish. However, he could not replicate those exploits at the club level, struggling during his spell with Marseille.

However, the Moroccan international has rediscovered his best touch during his stint with Girona, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 24 La Liga outings. Unfortunately, Ounahi could not help the Catalan club avoid relegation from La Liga, and a departure is on the cards after only one season at Estadi Montilivi.

Is Ounahi Premier League-bound?

Azzedine Ounahi has been on Leeds United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Daniel Farke wants more options in the middle of the park. While Anton Stach has been superb since arriving at Elland Road last summer, Sean Longstaff has been a backup player for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Additionally, recent reports have linked Ao Tanaka with a move away from Leeds United. Daniel Farke wants someone who can replicate Mateusz Klich’s impact from the middle of the park, and Ounahi fits the bill.

The Moroccan midfielder’s release clause, worth £17 million, makes him an appealing target for Leeds United, as they can bolster their midfield unit without breaking the bank. However, the Whites may not be alone in the battle for Ounahi’s signature, as recent reports have also linked him with Manchester City.