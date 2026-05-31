Chelsea rival Newcastle United in Ez Abde chase

Chelsea have entered the race with Newcastle United for Moroccan winger Ez Abde, who reportedly has a €60 million release clause.

Real Betis are bracing for approaches from Premier League sides for their star winger Ez Abde this summer. The Moroccan attacker is coming off a fantastic season for the Spanish side, and Fichajes now reports that Chelsea have joined the race alongside Newcastle United.

Ez Abde had an excellent season with Real Betis, helping the team finish fifth and secure qualification for next season’s Champions League. Overall, the Moroccan registered goal contributions during the campaign, marking a tremendous rise in his level compared to previous seasons.

Now, the Moroccan is poised to attract offers from suitors, particularly from the Premier League, as another big club has joined the race. Real Betis are protected by a €60 million release clause in his contract, which runs until . The La Liga side are hoping for a bidding war that would allow them to achieve a fee closer to that figure, although they might be open to negotiations.

Chelsea to chase Ez Abde?

Abde has plenty of interest from Premier League sides, with Chelsea the latest to enter the race. Under the management of new boss Xabi Alonso, the club are targeting key additions, with the left-wing position considered a priority despite their big outlay last summer.

The idea of chasing a player like the La Liga winger, who delivered goals and assists, comes after the dismal season that last summer signings Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens had. The latter could reportedly be sold if a strong offer arrives, in which case Abde would make sense as both a replacement and an upgrade on the left wing.

Are Newcastle United the favourites?

Anthony Gordon has joined Barcelona in a deal wrapped up quickly between the two teams, and the Magpies are now in search of a viable replacement. Newcastle United are reportedly intensifying their efforts for Abde, with the club having begun their pursuit a few weeks ago.

Newcastle United are certainly strong contenders because of their ability to offer a competitive contract. However, the lure of a club like Chelsea might prove difficult to turn down, especially if Alonso offers a key role to the Moroccan winger. Any deal will ultimately depend on a compelling offer being made to Real Betis, as without one, the La Liga side might even consider keeping Abde.