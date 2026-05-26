Brahim Diaz keen on rejoining Manchester City this summer

Disgruntled Real Madrid playmaker is ready to return to the Premier League this summer amid his links with Manchester City.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Brahim Diaz is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker in the upcoming transfer window, and they are ready to pay €50-60 million to sign the 26-year-old Real Madrid attacker.

Enzo Maresca is reportedly the driving force behind the potential move for Diaz. Meanwhile, the report by Fichajes has revealed that the Malaga-born playmaker is keen on rejoining Manchester City in the coming months, thus boosting his former club’s prospects.

How has Brahim Diaz fared at Real Madrid?

Brahim Diaz has endured a frustrating journey since joining Real Madrid from Manchester City in January 2019. While the Moroccan international has made significant progress in the last seven seasons and shown flashes of brilliance along the way, he has failed to establish himself as an undisputed first-choice starter for Los Blancos.

The 26-year-old has managed only 1,666 minutes of game time in 42 appearances thus far in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with two goals and nine assists. Nevertheless, Diaz’s stock is high, with Manchester City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Will Diaz return to Manchester City soon?

Manchester City’s interest in Brahim Diaz may be surprising, but it makes sense. While Pep Guardiola is leaving behind a stable squad, the English giants still need an injection of creativity in the final third. Despite Rayan Cherki’s exceptional debut campaign, Tijjani Reijnders’s struggles and Bernardo Silva’s impending departure have forced City to return to the market.

Additionally, recent reports have linked Savinho with a move away from the Etihad. So, City must dip into the market for a versatile playmaker, and Diaz is an option worth considering. With the Citizens ready to pay €50-60 million, a summer deal may be possible, as recent reports have suggested that a summer move away from Real Madrid is possible.

Meanwhile, with the Fichajes update revealing that the opportunity to return to City and shine for his former club is an appealing prospect for the 26-year-old Moroccan international after his struggles for Real Madrid, a second coming is on the cards.