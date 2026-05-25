Manchester United line up bid to sign Brahim Diaz

Manchester City will look to sign 26-year-old Moroccan playmaker Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Brahim Diaz is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Real Madrid playmaker.

Enzo Maresca is the driving force behind the potential move for Diaz. Meanwhile, the report by Fichajes has revealed that the Premier League giants are ready to submit an opening bid worth €50-60 million to sign the Malaga-born playmaker in the upcoming transfer window.

How has Brahim Diaz fared at Real Madrid?

Brahim Diaz has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Real Madrid from Manchester City in January 2019. While the 24-cap Moroccan international has made substantial progress in the last seven seasons and shown flashes of brilliance, he has never been an undisputed first-choice starter for Los Blancos.

Diaz has managed only 1,666 minutes of game time in 42 appearances thus far in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with two goals and nine assists. Nevertheless, his stock is high, with Manchester City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Will Diaz return to Manchester City soon?

Manchester City’s interest in Brahim Diaz may be baffling, but it makes sense. Pep Guardiola is leaving behind a stable squad, but the English giants need an injection of creativity in the final third. While Rayan Cherki has been exceptional since arriving from Lyon last summer, Tijjani Reijnders endured a frustrating debut season with City.

Additionally, recent reports have linked the Dutch midfielder with a move away from the Etihad. If the former AC Milan midfielder leaves Manchester City, they will need a replacement, and Diaz is an option worth considering.

With the Citizens ready to pay €50-60 million, a summer deal may be possible, as recent reports have suggested that a summer move away from Real Madrid is possible. Meanwhile, the opportunity to return to City and shine for his former club is an appealing prospect for the 26-year-old Moroccan international after his struggles for Real Madrid.