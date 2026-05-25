Chelsea hatch ploy to ward off Liverpool amid Liverpool links

Chelsea will attempt to keep 23-year-old English international Levi Colwill at Stamford Bridge this summer amid his links with Liverpool.

According to a report by Football Insider, Levi Colwill remains the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window and have set their sights on the 23-year-old Chelsea defender.

However, the West London outfit will hold contract talks with the Englishman to ward off Liverpool. The report by Football Insider has suggested that Colwill will likely remain at Chelsea beyond the summer, and an agreement between the two parties is on the cards.

Levi Colwill and his Chelsea career so far

Levi Colwill has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League since breaking into the first-team squad at Chelsea. The 23-year-old had to bide his time before breaking into the first-team squad at Chelsea, excelling in his loan spells with Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion before establishing a foothold at Stamford Bridge.

The English international has made nearly 100 appearances for Chelsea thus far while chipping in with three goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Colwill has shown few ill effects of a long-term knee injury, and he remains part of the West London club’s long-term plans. Additionally, his stock remains high, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Levi Colwill has been on Liverpool’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight of his career and has shown signs of regression due to his advancing age. Additionally, the Reds are in a difficult position over Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future.

While recent reports have claimed that the two parties are on the cusp of reaching an agreement on a new contract, he remains on the cusp of becoming a free agent. So, the Merseyside outfit must dip into the market for a centre-back, and Colwill has emerged as a viable target, as he can become the ideal foil to Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni in the long run.

However, despite renewed interest from Liverpool, Chelsea’s push to agree to a new deal with the 23-year-old English defender puts a spanner in the works for Arne Slot’s side. With Colwill increasingly likely to remain at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool must look elsewhere for a new centre-back.