Liverpool reignite interest in Levi Colwill as summer move eyed

Liverpool are keen on signing highly-rated English defender Levi Colwill from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Reds have maintained their long-standing interest in the 23-year-old Chelsea ace. However, it will be surprising to see the West London club sanction his departure.

Colwill is a world-class talent with a bright future, and the Blues will not want to lose him, especially to a direct rival. Liverpool may need to replace Ibrahima Konate this summer if the two parties fail to strike an agreement on a new contract. It is no surprise that they want Colwill.

The Englishman has shown his quality in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea. He has the quality to play for the biggest clubs, making him a potential long-term asset for the Reds if the moves goes through.

However, Chelsea have been quite vulnerable in the Premier League this season, and it has cost them UEFA Champions League football for the upcoming season. They have conceded 50 goals in 37 league matches. They need to improve defensively to fight for trophies next season.

Selling one of their best defenders would not make any sense. It remains to be seen how they react if Liverpool come forward with an official offer to get the deal done. The West Londoners have previously blocked his departure, and a similar stance is expected this time.

Colwill has no reason to leave his boyhood club either. It is unlikely that he will push for a move to Liverpool. Liverpool also wanted to sign Colwill last summer.

Liverpool need a quality defender

Meanwhile, Liverpool need to tighten up at the back this summer. They are already struggling defensively and the potential loss of Konate will only add to their miseries. Colwill would have been a superb investment, but the move seems unlikely. They should look to move on to other targets.

As for Colwill, the 23-year-old Englishman will look to overcome his injury issues and help Chelsea bounce back strongly next season. He is a talented player and he could play a key role for them.

Also Read: Five players who can enjoy Chelsea resurgence under Xabi Alonso

Chelsea have brought in Xabi Alonso as their new manager. The Spaniard will look to guide the Blues back to the top of English football, and he will need his top prospects firing on all cylinders. He will not want to lose the English defender either.