Aston Villa eyeing summer move for Jonathan Rowe

Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the progress of 23-year-old English winger Jonathan Rowe at Serie A club Bologna this summer.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Jonathan Rowe is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the summer transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Bologna winger.

Sebastien Vidal has revealed that Unai Emery is the driving force behind the West Midlands club’s move for the Englishman, with the Aston Villa manager identifying him as “one of the profiles” to bolster the “attacking sector” in the upcoming transfer window.

Rowe’s Serie A Impact: Stats and Performance

Jonathan Rowe has quickly established himself as one of Serie A’s most promising young wingers since arriving from Marseille last summer. The 23-year-old has delivered solid contributions for Bologna, amassing 8 goals and 5 assists in only 2,336 minutes across 40 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. His consistent output and left-footed profile have caught the attention of multiple well-known clubs.

Rowe has demonstrated notable progression and tactical maturity at Bologna despite his acrimonious exit from Ligue 1. These traits make him an increasingly attractive proposition for Premier League suitors seeking immediate impact potential combined with long-term development upside.

Transfer Feasibility: Can Aston Villa land Rowe?

Aston Villa’s interest in Jonathan Rowe is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as Unai Emery wants to reduce his team’s over-dependence on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third. Doing so will also help his team unlock facets of gameplay from the flanks.

With Jadon Sancho set to leave after his loan deal expires, Emery will have a vacancy to fill in the offensive unit. Additionally, Sebastien Vidal has revealed that Leon Bailey has no future at the West Midlands club. Several candidates, including Marcus Rashford, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with Rowe also a viable target.

Aston Villa will face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for Rowe’s services, as recent reports have linked him with both clubs. However, as the Villans can offer UEFA Champions League football and regular game time next season, they will fancy their prospects of winning the battle for the English winger’s signature.