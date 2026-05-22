Bournemouth rival Chelsea in Ousmane Diomande race

Bournemouth are all set to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of Sporting CP defensive mainstay Ousmane Diomande.

According to O Jogo via SportWitness, Bournemouth have entered the race for the signature of Sporting CP centre back Ousmane Diomande. The Cherries are set to battle giants Chelsea as they look to add the Ivorian international to their ranks.

While the 22-year-old is protected by an €80 million release clause, Sporting are willing to negotiate. Initial reports suggested they would sanction is departure around €50 million. However, it seems that the Portuguese outfit now seek close to €60 million. The price could rise further, depending on his performance in this summer’s World Cup.

Diomande hasn’t looked back since joining Sporting at the start of 2023. He has been a consistent performer for them and has established himself as one of the best young defenders in all of Europe. While the 2025/26 season hasn’t really gone according to plan for him, the 22-year-old is still quite highly rated by interested clubs.

Chelsea want Diomande in their squad

A host of top clubs from across Europe are keen on his signature, and Chelsea are one of them. The Blues have been keeping tabs on him for months and could finally make a move to sign him this summer. The London club have struggled with defensive instability, injuries, and inconsistent performance.

As a result, they are looking to revamp their back line ahead of the new season. The 22-year-old is quite high on their wishlist, and Xabi Alonso seems to have already given the green light to the move. The former Real Madrid manager wants someone who can partner with Levi Colwill, and they consider Diomande an ideal fit for their project.

Bournemouth to rival the Blues

However, the Blues are set to face stiff competition from Bournemouth. The cherries have secured European football for next season and are now looking to bolster their squad ahead of next season. They seek more quality at the back, as Marcos Senesi is set to part ways with the club.

Diomande is considered to be an ideal replacement for the Argentine international. His strong physical presence and massive potential suggest he could prove to be a very valuable acquisition for the Cherries. While Chelsea have the upper hand when it comes to finances, Bournemouth can offer him European football, which might tilt the balance in their favour.