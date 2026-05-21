Report reveals interesting promise Chelsea will have made to Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso has reportedly sought assurances from the Chelsea board to build a competitive squad for the seasons ahead.

Chelsea have made assurances to Xabi Alonso regarding building a competitive squad, as per Football Insider. The Spaniard is expected to take over at the beginning of July, with an important season awaiting at Stamford Bridge for the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss.

Chelsea’s appointment of Xabi Alonso is seen as a major coup for the Stamford Bridge outfit, despite his strong links to Liverpool. There have been several questions raised about the club’s approach towards managers, given their tendency to change the man in the dugout frequently.

Hence, there were a few surprised reactions when Chelsea were linked with Alonso. However, heading into the Spaniard’s reign, which will commence at the beginning of July, the club will be eager to build a successful period under the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss.

How did Chelsea convince Xabi Alonso?

Chelsea have not made specific promises to Alonso, but there have been key assurances given to the Spanish manager regarding how the squad will be built. Several areas in the team need strengthening, with Alonso already keen to bring in some players he is familiar with.

Alonso could benefit from the lack of European football next season, as things currently stand, which may allow him to focus on the league. However, there are expected outgoings in the summer, which could enable the new boss to make calculated plans to reshape his squad with the right additions.

Who are Chelsea targeting in the summer?

Chelsea have identified a few priority areas, with a new striker expected amid links to Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian would be an expensive signing, and reports are suggesting Alonso could sanction the sale of João Pedro, for example, to help generate funds, as the Blues are expected to sell before they buy.

A new goalkeeper is also on the club’s agenda, with reports suggesting Chelsea have rekindled their interest in Mike Maignan, while Jordan Pickford is also being linked. Overall, several key additions are expected, along with necessary outgoings to balance the squad and the club’s finances, which appear to be part of the assurances made to Alonso.