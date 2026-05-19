Chelsea revive Mike Maignan chase ahead of summer move

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea have revived their interest in the services of AC Milan shot-stopper Mike Maignan ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Mike Maignan is once again back on Chelsea’s radar as the London club looks for an experienced goalkeeper ahead of next season. The Blues have revived their interest in the AC Milan mainstay as they look to replace the inconsistent Robert Sanchez.

Maignan, who arrived at Milan in the summer of 2021 from LOSC Lille for just €15 million, has been their go-to man in goal over the years. He has been a standout performer for them, helping them win the Serie A. While he remains an integral part of their setup and signed a new deal at the start of the year, Chelsea could try to lure him away this summer.

The Blues wanted to sign him last summer, but failed to strike a deal. They even had the opportunity to secure his services in the winter before he penned a new deal. While signing the 30-year-old is no longer an easy task, the London club are willing to try their luck when the window opens.

Why Maignan is back on Chelsea’s radar?

Chelsea are looking for a new goalkeeper because they are no longer confident about Robert Sanchez being their number one. While the earlier plan was to have Mike Penders, who is currently enjoying an impressive loan spell at sister club RC Strasbourg, as their preferred choice in goal, Xabi Alonso wants a more experienced campaigner.

People at Stamford Bridge still have a lot of faith in the 20-year-old Belgian goalkeeper, but he won’t be rushed into being their number one. They are looking at a number of options, but Maignan remains their first choice because of his experience, leadership, and the fact that he has already proven himself at the highest level.

With his contract running until 2031, Milan are in complete control of his future. But given the financial condition of Italian clubs, a significant financial offer could tempt them.