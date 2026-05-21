Chelsea want €80-100 million for Joao Pedro

Barcelona have been made aware of the price tag surrounding key attacking target Joao Pedro, as Chelsea are faced with a major decision.

According to Sport, via Sport Witness, Joao Pedro could cost Barcelona close to a nine-figure sum as they prepare to pursue the Chelsea forward this summer. The Catalans are searching for a top-quality striker to eventually replace Robert Lewandowski, but any move for the Brazilian may depend heavily on the overall cost involved.

Joao Pedro is perceived as one of the key striker targets for Barcelona ahead of the summer, with the club actively seeking Lewandowski’s successor. Several other names have also been mentioned, such as Julian Alvarez, although any move for the Argentine appears highly unlikely due to escalating costs.

Sporting Director Deco has already held talks with Pedro’s representatives, though these were only exploratory discussions. At this stage, Barcelona are primarily assessing whether the 24-year-old Chelsea forward would be open to a move to Catalonia, with no clear indication yet of the player’s stance.

Chelsea to demand a huge fee for Joao Pedro?

Chelsea are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €80–100 million, which could prove extremely difficult from Barcelona’s perspective. The Catalans are believed to be aiming for a deal closer to €70 million, although there may be room to increase that figure depending on favourable conditions, especially given their ongoing financial constraints.

There are also reports suggesting that incoming manager Xabi Alonso could sanction Pedro’s sale, although no other sources have confirmed this. It remains possible that the new Chelsea boss could be open to significant squad changes, which may include the departure of the Brazilian forward. However, Chelsea would likely need to secure a high-quality replacement, with Victor Osimhen among the names linked.

Will Barcelona sign Joao Pedro?

Pedro could be tempted by the opportunity to join Barcelona, despite having spent only one season at Stamford Bridge. After signing from Brighton, he has registered 20 goals and 9 assists across all competitions in his debut campaign for the London club.

Barcelona may ultimately need to match Chelsea’s asking price to stand a realistic chance of completing the transfer. However, convincing the striker will be just as crucial. With Lewandowski expected to depart, there would be space in the squad, and the savings from his wages could offer Barcelona some financial flexibility.