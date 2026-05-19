Chelsea eyeing Jordan Pickford as Robert Sanchez replacement

Chelsea may look to sign 32-year-old English international Jordan Pickford from Everton in a surprise move this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Jordan Pickford is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a shot-stopper in the upcoming transfer window as they look to replace Robert Sanchez after the 2025/26 season. So, the 32-year-old Everton mainstay has emerged as a target for the West London club.

The rise and rise of Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers since joining Everton from Sunderland in a deal worth £30 million, including add-ons, in July 2017. Born in Washington in the Sunderland district, the Englishman began his youth career in his hometown with Washington Envelopes.

However, the experienced goalkeeper spent most of his formative years with Sunderland, joining the Black Cats as an eight-year-old in 2002. The 32-year-old progressed through the ranks at the Wearside club before enjoying his first-team breakthrough in the 2016/17 season. Meanwhile, Pickford has made exponential progress during his spell with Everton, and he has been a fixture between the sticks in the last nine years.

The English international has made over 350 appearances for Everton thus far while keeping 100 clean sheets and conceding 496 goals. Meanwhile, Pickford’s stock has been high for most of his spell with the Merseyside club, with widespread reports linking him with several European giants in the last eight years. Chelsea will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Why do Chelsea need Pickford?

Jordan Pickford has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest is surprising, even though the Blues need to replace Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen. The two shot-stoppers have been dreadful this season, as their tendency to make critical errors has cost the team several points.

However, recent reports have claimed that Mike Penders may get an opportunity to become the first-choice goalkeeper for Chelsea next season. That may not be the case, as the TEAMtalk report has revealed that the struggling Premier League giants have a six-player wishlist to replace Sanchez this summer.

Mike Maignan is also a target for Chelsea, with the Blues reviving their interest in him. However, if they dip their toes in the market for a goalkeeper, Pickford may be a viable short-term solution before Penders takes over as the first-choice stopper in a few years.