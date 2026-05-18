Youri Tielemans increasingly likely to stay at Aston Villa this summer

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has been linked with a summer move away from the club.

According to a report by Football Insider, Youri Tielemans is increasingly likely to stay at Aston Villa after manager Unai Emery insisted that he continue at the West Midlands outfit.

The development will come as a huge boost for the West Midlands club, especially with Emery pushing to keep him at Villa Park. Tielemans is a key player for the Birmingham-based side, and they need him to continue playing at the highest level if they want to compete for major honours.

The Villans will need to add more quality to the attacking unit in the summer, and they will not want to invest a substantial amount of money in the midfield as well. Keeping their best midfielders at the club will be a priority for them. Recent reports have claimed that the Belgian international is committed to the club.

Meanwhile, Villa have already secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and the Belgian will be excited about the possibility of competing in the UEFA Champions League with Aston Villa next season. He has no reason to leave them. They have an exciting project and a talented team. Emery’s men are pushing for a major trophy this season, and they could end up winning the UEFA Europa League.

With Tielemans ready to continue playing for Villa, he can help them win trophies in the coming seasons as well. Aston Villa have done quite well this season, and it remains to be seen whether they can finish the campaign strongly and win the European Cup.

Villa need to keep their best players

The Midlands outfit need to add more quality and depth to the squad during the summer transfer window, especially now that they are in the UEFA Champions League. Emery’s charges will hope to do well across all fronts, and they need more quality so that they can rotate the team and keep the players fresh.

It will be interesting to see if they can keep their best players and bring quality additions. Key players like Morgan Rogers have been linked with a move away from the club as well. They must do everything in their power to hold on to their best players if they want to build a formidable team for next season.