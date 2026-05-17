Unai Emery wants to keep Youri Tielemans at Aston Villa

Unai Emery wants to keep hold of Youri Tielemans beyond the summer window as part of his plans for the future.

Unai Emery is not interested in parting ways with Youri Tielemans, with the 29-year-old Aston Villa star seen as a key part of his plans. As per Football Insider, the Basque manager will not sanction an exit for the Belgian and could urge the club to put plans in place to keep hold of him amid ongoing exit links.

Youri Tielemans is probably one of the best signings Aston Villa have made during the Unai Emery era, with the former Leicester City midfielder arriving on a free transfer back in 2023. He has since gone on to make over 130 appearances across all competitions and has been instrumental in the club’s consistent push to play Champions League football.

This season, he has helped the team confirm their place in next season’s Champions League, further highlighting his importance to the club. The 29-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and this is one of the reasons Emery wants to keep hold of the midfielder.

Unai Emery to push Villa to keep Tielemans?

Emery does not want to lose a midfielder of Tielemans’ influence this summer, as he feels that would significantly weaken the squad. There have been a few exit links recently, with the Belgian being linked to Saudi clubs, while there will also be English and European suitors ready to move if an opportunity arises.

Aston Villa have shown no interest in selling Tielemans, and now Emery is eager to push the club to make efforts to retain him. This could also mean a new deal to secure the 29-year-old midfielder, who is currently tied down until 2028.

Are exits anticipated at Villa?

Villa are expected to make a few changes in the summer, as their financial situation may require some sales before bringing in new players. Emiliano Martinez is expected to leave, with Villa already looking at potential replacements, while there could also be exits among their loan players.

Emery is aware of the need to sell but does not want Tielemans to be part of those departures. He wants the midfielder to remain at the club at all costs, unless Tielemans himself pushes for a new challenge. With Champions League football returning to Villa Park next season, there is every reason for the Belgian to stay in Birmingham.