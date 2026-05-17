Tottenham need to pay “irresistible” fee to sign Nicolo Fagioli

Fiorentina will only sell 25-year-old Italian midfielder Nicolo Fagioli this summer if they receive an irrefutable offer.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, Fiorentina would prefer to keep Nicolo Fagioli at the Artemio Franchi Stadium beyond the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur, with the Lilywhites eager to bolster their midfield unit in the coming months.

However, while La Viola would not like to sell the Piacenza native ahead of the 2026/27 season, they will have to give in if they receive an “irresistible” offer from a prospective suitor. However, the report has not revealed what the valuation of such a bid would be.

Nicolo Fagioli and his Fiorentina renaissance

Nicolo Fagioli has revived his fortunes since joining Fiorentina from Juventus. The 25-year-old showed some promise after breaking into the first-team squad at the Allianz Stadium, but limited opportunities prompted the initial loan move to the Artemio Franchi Stadium. The arrangement proved transformative, leading La Viola to secure a permanent deal for €13.5 million last summer.

Fagioli has become integral to Fiorentina’s resurgence in recent months, accumulating over 3,000 minutes across 45 appearances with 6 goal contributions. The Italian midfielder’s progress at the Serie A club has provoked interest from several elite clubs, with Tottenham among the leading contenders for his signature.

Will Fagioli seal Tottenham transfer soon?

Nicolo Fagioli has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest makes sense, given the North London club’s current struggles and the likelihood of a squad revamp in the coming months. With the team embroiled in a relegation battle, there is genuine concern that several first-team players will seek summer departures.

While the Lilywhites are reluctant to sell emerging talents like Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, other players face uncertain futures at the club. Additionally, Yves Bissouma will leave the North London outfit after a horrendous spell. Several candidates have thus emerged on Spurs’ wishlist, with Fagioli representing another midfield reinforcement option.

Recent reports have claimed that Roberto De Zerbi is the driving force behind Tottenham’s move for the 25-year-old Italian midfielder. While the latest update has not mentioned Fiorentina’s valuation, Fagioli’s book value is €9 million. So, a significantly higher bid will test the Serie A club’s resolve in the coming weeks.