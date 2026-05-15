Roberto De Zerbi pushing Tottenham to sign Nicolo Fagioli

Roberto De Zerbi reportedly wants Tottenham Hotspur to sign 25-year-old Fiorontina midfielder Nicolo Fagioli.

According to a report by Italian outlet Firenze Viola, Fiorentina midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to strengthen their first-team squad by acquiring a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season and have set their sights on the 25-year-old.

The latest report has revealed that Roberto De Zerbi is the driving force behind Tottenham’s prospective move for Fagioli. Additionally, the North London club could “rely on the Italian midfielder’s playmaking abilities, as he possesses all the qualities the former Marseille and Birmingham manager typically demands of his midfielders”.

Nicolo Fagioli and his resurgence at Fiorentina

Nicolo Fagioli has resurrected his fortunes since joining Fiorentina from Juventus. The 25-year-old demonstrated early promise after graduating from the Bianconeri‘s academy. However, limited first-team opportunities prompted the initial loan move to Florence. The deal proved transformative, leading La Viola to secure a permanent transfer last summer.

Fagioli has become integral to Fiorentina’s midfield this season, accumulating over 3,000 minutes across 44 appearances with 6 goal contributions. His rapid development at the Artemio Franchi Stadium has attracted interest from several elite clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur among the leading contenders vying for his signature.

London Calling for Fagioli transfer?

Nicolo Fagioli has featured on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest is understandable, given the North London club’s current struggles and the likelihood of major squad changes in the coming months. With the team embroiled in a relegation battle, there is genuine concern that several first-team regulars will seek summer departures and lead to a mass exodus.

While Tottenham are reluctant to sell emerging talents like Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, other players such as Conor Gallagher and Pape Matar Sarr face uncertain futures at the club. Several candidates have thus emerged on Spurs’ wishlist, with Fagioli representing a midfield reinforcement option.

Fagioli’s goalscoring capability and playmaking ability add to his appeal for a project rebuild. With Roberto De Zerbi pushing for a summer deal, the Tottenham head coach may get his wish by bringing his 25-year-old compatriot to North London. However, the report has not revealed the specifics of a possible summer deal.