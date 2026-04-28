Tottenham keen on Nicolo Fagioli transfer, given hands-off warning

Tottenham will reportedly pursue 25-year-old Italian international Nicolo Fagioli from Serie A club Fiorentina in the upcoming transfer window, though sporting director Fabio Paratici has issued a firm “hands-off” warning.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, Fiorentina midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is under consideration from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites aim to strengthen their first-team squad by acquiring a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season amid mounting concerns about squad depth and potential departures.

Competition will be fierce, as AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also pursuing the Piacenza native. More critically, Fiorentina will attempt to thwart all prospective suitors, with Paratici actively working to retain Fagioli’s signature and deter interest from major European clubs.

Nicolo Fagioli and his Fiorentina resurgence

Nicolo Fagioli has revived his career trajectory since joining Fiorentina from Juventus. The 25-year-old demonstrated early promise after graduating from the Bianconeri‘s academy, though limited first-team opportunities prompted the initial loan move to Florence. The arrangement proved transformative, leading La Viola to secure a permanent transfer last summer.

Fagioli has become integral to Fiorentina’s midfield this season, accumulating nearly 3,000 minutes across 42 appearances with 6 goal contributions. His rapid development at the Artemio Franchi Stadium has attracted interest from several elite clubs, with Tottenham among the leading contenders for his services.

London Calling for Fagioli transfer?

Nicolo Fagioli has featured on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar for several years. The sustained interest is logical given the North London club’s current struggles and the likelihood of major squad changes in the coming months. With the side embroiled in a relegation battle, there is genuine concern that several first-team regulars will seek summer departures.

While Tottenham are reluctant to sell emerging talents like Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, other players such as Conor Gallagher and Pape Matar Sarr face uncertain futures at the club. Several targets, including Alex Scott, have thus emerged on Spurs’ wishlist, with Fagioli representing a midfield reinforcement option.

Fagioli’s goalscoring capability and technical proficiency enhance his appeal for a project rebuild. However, with Paratici actively negotiating to extend Fagioli’s contract and secure his long-term future, completing a move will prove challenging for Tottenham and competitors like AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. Additionally, the midfielder may harbour reservations about rotation risk at a bigger institution following his Juventus experience.