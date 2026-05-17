Benfica open to Richard Rios sale amid Manchester United links

Benfica will reportedly entertain bids of over €30 million to sell 25-year-old Colombian international Richard Rios this summer.

According to a report by A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness, Richard Rios is expected to be available for a deal in the upcoming transfer window. Benfica will embark on a summer rebuild after failing to win the Primeira Liga title, but they need to sell high-value players to fund moves for new signings.

The latest update has boosted Manchester United’s prospects, as the Red Devils are keen on signing a top-notch holding midfielder in the summer transfer window. Benfica’s asking price should pose no issues, with the Portuguese giants demanding over €30 million to part ways with Rios in the coming months.

Richard Rios and his recent progress

Richard Rios has become a household name since breaking out in international football at the 2024 Copa America. Born in Vegachi, the 25-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil and graduated from the youth division at Flamengo. However, his exploits at the 2024 Copa America compelled several high-profile clubs to pursue his signature before Benfica signed him last summer.

Rios has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for Benfica this season, making nearly 50 appearances thus far while chipping in with eight goals and six assists. Meanwhile, the Colombian midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Richard Rios has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes logical sense, as the Red Devils are scouring the market for a defensive midfielder as they prepare for Casemiro’s impending departure as a free agent. With Manuel Ugarte struggling to become a pivotal figure since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago, Manchester United must sign a top-class holding midfielder.

Several candidates have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Rios also a viable target. Recent reports have claimed that the Premier League giants are ramping up their efforts to sign the 25-year-old Benfica midfielder this summer.

With Benfica willing to cash in on the Colombian international for a fee over €30 million, Manchester United will have the opportunity to secure his services in the upcoming transfer window. However, the Red Devils will face stiff competition for his signature, as recent reports have linked him with Napoli.