Napoli rival Fulham, Manchester United in Richard Rios chase

Napoli will reportedly compete with Manchester United and Fulham in the race to sign 25-year-old Colombian midfielder Richard Rios from Benfica in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by O Jogo, as relayed by Sport Witness, SL Benfica midfielder Ricard Rios is the subject of interest from Napoli. The Serie A champions are keen on bolstering their midfield unit in the upcoming transfer window. However, they will face stiff competition from Fulham and Manchester United for the 25-year-old midfielder’s signature.

Richard Rios and his time at Benfica so far

Richard Rios has seen his stock skyrocket since breaking out in international football at the 2024 Copa America. Born in Vegachi, the 25-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil and graduated from the youth division at Flamengo. However, his exploits at the 2024 Copa America compelled several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United, to pursue his signature before Benfica signed him last summer.

Rios has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for Benfica this season, making nearly 50 appearances thus far while chipping in with six goals and six assists. Meanwhile, the Colombian midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Fulham, Napoli, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Napoli will dip into the market for a versatile midfielder in the coming months, as Stanislav Lobotka faces an uncertain future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Additionally, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has struggled with fitness issues in recent seasons. Several midfielders, including Arthur Atta, have thus emerged on Napoli’s wishlist, with Rios also a viable target.

Meanwhile, Richard Rios has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Red Devils are scouring the market for a defensive midfielder ahead of Casemiro’s impending departure as a free agent. With Manuel Ugarte failing to make his mark since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago, Manchester United must sign a top-class holding midfielder.

As for Fulham, Sander Berge has been excellent during his spell with the West London club. However, with the Cottagers harbouring European aspirations, they need more quality in the middle of the park. So, Rios has emerged as a viable target for Fulham.

Meanwhile, Benfica’s potential fee for Rios is unclear, with the latest report not mentioning a valuation apart from the Portuguese club’s initial valuation of €35 million. The Primeira Liga giants have raised their price for the 25-year-old Colombian international, and he will not leave for a cut-price fee this summer.