Xabi Alonso pushing for Arda Guler move during Chelsea talks

Xabi Alonso reportedly wants to sign 21-year-old Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler if he joins Chelsea this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Xabi Alonso has made his first transfer demand during talks with Chelsea over his managerial appointment. The Spanish tactician has told the West London club to sign 21-year-old Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler in the summer transfer window.

However, a summer move will not be straightforward, as the report has revealed that Real Madrid would prefer to keep the Turk at the Santiago Bernabeu for the long haul. Even if they entertain bids for Guler, Los Blancos will demand around €100 million to “open door to negotiations” in the coming months. Nevertheless, the latest update has suggested that a nine-figure deal will be “manageable” for Chelsea.

How has Arda Guler fared at Real Madrid?

Arda Guler has endured a stop-start stint since joining Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in a deal worth €20 million in July 2023. Los Blancos beat intense competition to land the 21-year-old, and he has been on a topsy-turvy ride since then. Fitness issues plagued the youngster in the early stages of his spell with Real Madrid, and he struggled for regular game time under Carlo Ancelotti.

That changed after Xabi Alonso took over at Real Madrid, with the Spanish tactician making Guler a first-choice starter. The Turkish international has amassed over 3,000 minutes of game time across 50 appearances thus far in the 2025/26 season while chipping in with six goals and 14 assists. The youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Chelsea.

London calling?

Arda Guler has been on Chelsea’s radar for several months. The continued interest is understandable, as the Blues have struggled with a lack of creativity in the advanced areas this season. While Marc Cucurella, Reece James, and Malo Gusto provide the impetus from the flanks, there has been a distinct lack of output from the central positions.

With Cole Palmer not at his best, the Blues need a creative sensation who can complement the English international. Additionally, widespread reports have linked Enzo Fernandez with a move away from Chelsea, with Real Madrid vying for his signature. While Guler will not be a like-for-like replacement for the productive midfielder, his vision and tendency to pick the right pass make him the ideal option for the West London club.

While Real Madrid’s asking price of €100 million is objectively excessive, the 21-year-old Turkish international has the potential and age profile to justify the investment in the long run. However, Chelsea must first focus on wrapping up the deal for Xabi Alonso, having ramped up the talks with the Spaniard’s entourage in the past week.