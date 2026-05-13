Jarrod Bowen could turn down Liverpool, Tottenham, Everton move this summer

Jarrod Bowen could decide on his future amid rising interest from multiple teams as an important summer window approaches.

Jarrod Bowen is a player on the shortlist of multiple Premier League teams, including Liverpool, Tottenham, and Everton. West Ham are sweating over the future of their captain, as Team Talk insists the England international is open to staying put rather than agitating for a move elsewhere.

West Ham’s future in the Premier League remains uncertain, which also brings the subject of the futures of many of their key stars into question, particularly the captain, Jarrod Bowen. The England international has many suitors showing big interest ahead of the summer, amid rumours that he could leave the club in the scenario of relegation.

However, Bowen is open to staying at West Ham, given he is comfortable around the Londoners and enjoying life there, irrespective of their status next season. Despite the possibility of the 29-year-old West Ham star staying put, many clubs continue to monitor his situation ahead of the summer, including Everton and Liverpool.

Can Suitors Lure Jarrod Bowen?

Tottenham are also interested in Bowen, alongside his teammate Crysencio Summerville, although any move is subject to them staying up at the expense of West Ham. If Bowen wishes to stay in London, Spurs are the best-case solution for his future, especially if he wants to keep playing in the Premier League.

Liverpool are interested in him to fill the gap left by the exit of Mohamed Salah, as the 29-year-old West Ham star could assume a key role at Anfield. Everton are also keen and could potentially offer him a prominent place in their team, as Bowen could be tempted to study offers in the summer before making an ultimate decision.

West Ham to Keep Jarrod Bowen?

West Ham are not interested in selling key stars, including Bowen, as they believe having their skipper around could help them massively in making an immediate return to the Premier League. However, there are reports citing some major financial losses the club have made, and the loss of revenue due to relegation could play a huge role in their decision-making regarding stars like their captain.

It remains to be seen whether Bowen is realistically staying put at the club, which would benefit West Ham in their bid for promotion if they go down. However, there is an opening for suitors like Liverpool, Tottenham, and Everton to explore, if they can convince the 29-year-old West Ham star to leave the London Stadium.