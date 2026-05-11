Diego Simeone pushing Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Pedro

Diego Simeone reportedly wants Atletico Madrid to sign 24-year-old Brazilian international Joao Pedro from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea centre-forward Joao Pedro is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The Spanish giants are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a striker ahead of the 2026/27 season as they prepare for life after Antoine Griezmann. The latest update has revealed that Diego Simeone is the driving force behind the club’s move for the 24-year-old forward.

Why do Atletico Madrid need a new striker?

Antoine Griezmann will call time on his legendary stint with Atletico Madrid to move to MLS this summer. The former French international will leave a lasting legacy at Estadio Metropolitano, and he remains a pivotal figure despite entering the final months of his spell with Los Rojiblancos. However, with Griezmann leaving, Diego Simeone requires a long-term replacement.

Additionally, the latest report has suggested that Alexander Sorloth may leave Atletico this summer, with the club ready to entertain offers for him in the coming months. Additionally, they are in a difficult position over Julian Alvarez’s long-term future, with the Argentine international reportedly emerging as a target for Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Joao Pedro and his career so far

Joao Pedro has been one of the Premier League’s most productive attackers since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. The Brazilian international’s stock rose considerably during his progressive stints with Watford, Brighton & Hove Albion, and his boyhood club, Fluminense, before his move to Chelsea. Such has been his impact that the player who cost €60 million has seen his market value soar to €75 million.

The 24-year-old has taken his game to a new level at Stamford Bridge, recording 20 goals and 9 assists across 48 competitive appearances. His goal-to-assist ratio demonstrates his evolution beyond a pure finisher into a multifaceted attacking threat. This quality that makes Atletico Madrid’s interest particularly logical, considering the need to replace Griezmann.

Should Joao Pedro consider Atletico Madrid transfer?

Pedro’s production metrics showcase him as a well-rounded offensive player capable of scoring, creating chances, and operating across multiple forward positions. His dribbling ability and press resistance complement his finishing instincts, making him a viable successor to Griezmann’s all-around attacking contribution.

Additionally, game time should not be a concern for the Brazilian international, as Sorloth’s impending departure will create a vacancy for him to become an undisputed first-choice starter for Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Chelsea’s incoming financial issues due to the team’s sporting struggles this season may force them to cash in on the player.

However, Atletico Madrid will not be alone in the battle for Pedro’s signature, as he is reportedly also a target for Barcelona. Nevertheless, an adventure in La Liga may be on the cards for the 24-year-old former Brighton & Hove Albion forward.