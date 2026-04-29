Chelsea could be forced to sell Joao Pedro this summer

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing 24-year-old Chelsea striker Joao Pedro in the summer transfer window.

Joao Pedro has performed impressively since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, having accumulated 28 goal contributions this season. He has been Chelsea’s primary source of goals, attracting attention from top European clubs, including Barcelona, who are actively monitoring his situation.

Barcelona face a significant striker shortage heading into the summer transfer window. Robert Lewandowski’s contract expires at the end of the season, leaving the Catalan giants without an established goalscorer for their attacking line if he departs as a free agent. The Blaugrana view Joao Pedro as a strong replacement option to lead their frontline in the coming season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona are also tracking Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid. While the Argentine international remains their priority target, he will command a significantly higher transfer fee.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has attracted offers from other clubs, including Arsenal and PSG, as well. Barcelona view Joao Pedro as a more financially viable alternative. Chelsea will demand substantial compensation for their star striker.

Chelsea cannot lose Joao Pedro

Liam Delap has struggled to find consistency in front of goal, leaving Chelsea overly dependent on Joao Pedro’s output. The West London club cannot afford to lose him this summer without a suitable replacement, yet their current predicament complicates retention efforts.

The Blues are navigating managerial uncertainty with no permanent manager in place after sacking Liam Rosenior, and they risk missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

Meanwhile, Joao Pedro may find Barcelona’s offer compelling. The Catalan giants rank among world football’s elite, and the prospect of playing in La Liga presents an attractive career step. Testing himself against top-tier opposition and competing for titles at the highest level could prove difficult to resist.

Barcelona’s trophy-winning prospects exceed Chelsea’s current trajectory. Without Champions League football, which is getting likelier with each passing day, and under transitional leadership, Chelsea cannot guarantee Pedro a path to major silverware next season. For an ambitious 24-year-old, such uncertainty may force his hand toward the Spanish club.