Chelsea ponder €100 million move for Federico Valverde

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing 27-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valvede in the summer transfer window.

Federico Valverde has been outstanding for Real Madrid since joining the club, and he is one of the world’s best box-to-box midfielders. However, recent reports have claimed Real Madrid are open to sanctioning his departure in the summer, particularly after his bust-up with Aurelien Tchouameni on the training ground.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are preparing a bid worth €100 million to sign the Uruguayan international in the upcoming transfer window.

Real Madrid have endured a disappointing campaign, and Valverde was recently involved in a controversial altercation with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni, which resulted in his hospitalisation. The player was also handed a heavy fine by the club. However, he is still a very important player for the club, and it will be surprising if Real Madrid sanction his departure in the summer.

As for Chelsea, the West London outfit need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 27-year-old would be an excellent addition. He is a top-class player who can transform them in the middle of the park, especially with Enzo Fernandez linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea need a complete midfielder like him who will help out defensively and drive the team forward. He can score goals, create opportunities, and help out with pressing and ball-winning. The South American midfielder is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact at Chelsea. He has 22 goal contributions this season.

Can Chelsea convince Valverde to join them?

However, Chelsea are unlikely to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, and it will be difficult for them to attract top-quality players. Valverde will want to join a club where he can compete at the highest level. He will want to fight for major trophies regularly.

There will be no shortage of clubs hoping to sign the 27-year-old if he is made available in the summer, and recent reports have linked him with Liverpool. The player has the quality to compete in any league, and he could be an outstanding acquisition for most teams.

It is no secret that Chelsea need more quality in the middle of the park, and the South American would be an exceptional addition. He could form a superb partnership with Moises Caicedo in the middle of the park. Adding someone like him to take them to a new level.