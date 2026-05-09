Sporting CP tracking Joao Palhinha situation

Sporting CP may look to sign 30-year-old Portuguese international on loan from Bayern Munich if he does not remain at Tottenham Hotspur beyond the summer.

As per a report by Portuguese outlet A Bola, Joao Palhinha faces an uncertain future at Tottenham Hotspur heading into the summer transfer window. The Bayern Munich misfit is currently on loan at the North London club for the 2025/26 season, with the Premier League outfit having a purchase option worth €30 million.

Reports last year claimed that Tottenham may open talks with Bayern Munich to secure a permanent deal for the Lisbon native after the ongoing campaign. However, with the Lilywhites having second thoughts about a move, other suitors have emerged in the race, with Sporting CP mulling over re-signing him on loan.

How has Joao Palhinha fared at Tottenham?

Joao Palhinha has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal last summer. The 30-year-old hit the ground running at the North London club, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park under Thomas Frank. However, he has been in and out of the starting lineup since Frank’s departure from the club.

Nevertheless, Palhinha has amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 42 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with six goals and three assists. However, the Portuguese international faces an uncertain future at the North London club, and they have yet to make a final decision on a permanent move. The situation has piqued the attention of other prospective suitors, including Sporting CP.

What next?

Tottenham Hotspur mulled over a permanent move for Joao Palhinha a few months ago, and it made sense. With Yves Bissouma having no future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Lilywhites have been keen on signing a holding midfielder. So, Palhinha was a viable target for the North London outfit. However, recent reports have suggested that a deal can only materialise for a knockdown fee.

As for Sporting CP, the Portuguese outfit will dip into the market for a midfielder this summer, as Hidemasa Morita is on the cusp of leaving as a free agent. With the Japanese international closing in on completing a Bosman move to Leeds United, Palhinha can arrive as a like-for-like replacement.

However, instead of paying €30 million to re-sign the 30-year-old Portuguese international on a permanent deal, Sporting CP would prefer a loan move due to their financial constraints. But a transfer depends on Tottenham’s willingness to keep Palhinha in North London beyond the summer.