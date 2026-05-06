Everton, Fulham, Crystal Palace vying for Isaac Price

Crystal Palace, Everton, and Fulham are reportedly keen on signing 22-year-old Northern Irish international Isaac Price from West Bromwich Albion in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sports Boom, Crystal Palace, Everton, and Fulham are interested in Isaac Price. The three mid-table Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the coming months, with the Merseyside outfit preparing a bid to re-sign the 22-year-old West Bromwich Albion prospect. Meanwhile, the EFL Championship club will demand around €20-25 million to part ways with him.

Who is Isaac Price?

Isaac Price has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the EFL Championship since joining West Bromwich Albion from Everton in January 2025. Born in Pontefract, the young midfielder spent his formative years in England and graduated from the youth division at Everton. However, the 22-year-old had to bide his time before landing on his feet, and he has become an asset for West Brom.

Price has enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, amassing eight goals and four assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, having been a mainstay in the middle of the park for the EFL Championship club. Meanwhile, the Northern Irish international’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace, Everton, and Fulham.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Crystal Palace will dip into the market for a versatile midfielder this summer amid uncertainties surrounding the long-term future of the in-demand Adam Wharton, amid his links with Liverpool. Even if the Englishman remains at Selhurst Park, they will need a long-term replacement for Daichi Kamada, who may leave Crystal Palace as a free agent this summer.

Meanwhile, Everton’s interest in Isaac Price is understandable. The Toffees are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder amid Idrissa Gueye’s advancing age. With the Senegalese international in the twilight of his career, Everton must sign a long-term successor. Meanwhile, it is unclear if Merlin Rohl will complete a permanent move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

As for Fulham, Sasa Lukic has fallen in stature this season, and the Cottagers need a reliable first-choice midfield partner for Sander Berge. Several candidates, including Richard Rios, have thus emerged on Fulham’s wishlist, with Price also a viable target.

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion’s asking price of €20-25 million makes the 22-year-old Northern Irish international an appealing target for Crystal Palace, Everton, and Fulham. However, with Everton preparing an offer to re-sign the youngster, a return to the Merseyside club may be on the cards.