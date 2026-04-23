Fenerbahce ramp up efforts to sign Bernardo Silva

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are reportedly intensifying their efforts to sign 31-year-old Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva in a Bosman move this summer.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Fotomac, Manchester City skipper Bernardo Silva is the subject of interest from Fenerbahce. The Turkish Super Lig title contenders are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker ahead of the 2026/27 season and are ready to ramp up their efforts to secure his services.

The latest report has revealed that the Yellow Canaries will step up their interest in the veteran playmaker after the crucial derby against Galatasaray this week. Fenerbahce’s sporting director Devin Ozek and football branch manager Ertan Torunogullari will travel to England to hold talks with Silva’s representatives as they attempt to get ahead of Galatasaray in the battle for his signature.

Bernardo Silva and his Manchester City legacy

Bernardo Silva has established himself as one of the most dependable performers in the Premier League since joining Manchester City from AS Monaco in a deal worth £43 million in July 2017. The 31-year-old initially had to earn his opportunity under Pep Guardiola but has gradually developed into a trusted midfielder over subsequent seasons.

The Portuguese international has made over 450 appearances thus far for Manchester City while chipping in with 76 goals and 77 assists. However, with Silva now in the final stages of his City contract, his future remains unresolved, sparking interest from multiple elite clubs across Europe. Fenerbahce represents one of several prospective suitors positioning themselves for a Bosman signing.

Turkish adventure beckoning?

Fenerbahce’s interest in Bernardo Silva aligns with manager Domenico Tedesco’s strategic requirements. The Turkish giants are actively seeking a versatile playmaker to inject creativity and penetration in the final third. With Marco Asensio struggling to deliver consistent impact, Tedesco requires an upgrade in attacking midfield productivity and defensive work rate.

While Silva’s output this season remains modest at three goals and five assists, the reduced intensity of Turkish Super Lig football could unlock his creative potential. His technical proficiency, game intelligence, and defensive contributions enhance his appeal for a club targeting continental competition alongside domestic silverware.

However, while Fenerbahce will intensify the efforts to sign the 31-year-old Portuguese international in the coming months, they must be wary of competition from European bigwigs like Arsenal and Barcelona. The Yellow Canaries must accelerate negotiations with Silva’s representatives to secure the Bosman deal before rival suitors intensify their own approaches. Time, coupled with financial attractiveness, will prove decisive in this emerging transfer battle.