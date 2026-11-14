Portugal vs Denmark Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Portugal vs Denmark at the Braga Municipal Stadium on Saturday will be the start of a new era for the home side as they begin their post-Cristiano Ronaldo phase.

The curtains will fall on the penultimate round of fixtures of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League group stage, with Group 4 garnering all the spotlight in League A. Norway vs Wales will kick things off in Oslo before Portugal and Denmark face off in Braga.

Jorge Jesus has experienced a dramatic start to his tenure as Portugal’s head coach. The results have been nothing short of spectacular, with the Selecao winning all four Group A4 matches to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. However, frosty relations with Cristiano Ronaldo and the legendary attacker’s subsequent international retirement have been the talking points away from the pitch.

The national team will pay tribute to the veteran forward with a pre-match ceremony, and an emotional event is on the cards. However, with Ronaldo no longer in the equation after calling time on his illustrious career with Portugal, Jesus can focus on continuing his rebuild and getting the squad ready for UEFA Euro 2028 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup, with the group brimming with talent.

On the other hand, Denmark came into the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League with the aim of reclaiming their tag of perennial dark horses of tournament football. After missing out on a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Red and Whites saw their position taken by a few teams, with Norway, in particular, taking the event by storm.

However, Brian Riemer has worked his magic since then, with Denmark beating Norway along the way to sit second in Group A4. With two games remaining in the group stage, Denmark, Norway, and Wales know the equations, with Riemer hoping to guide his team to the quarter-finals.

The reverse fixture was an engrossing affair that saw Denmark twice level the scores before losing 4-2 to Portugal, with Joao Felix putting the game to bed late in regulation time. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Portugal

Jorge Jesus has made several changes to the squad he picked in the previous international break. While a few players have withdrawn from the latest group, a few miss out due to fitness issues, and Cristiano Ronaldo has called time on his international career.

Tomas Araujo (leg) and Nuno Tavares (hip) have pulled out of the latest squad, while Nuno Mendes (hamstring) and Rafael Leao (thigh) miss out due to their pre-existing injuries. Meanwhile, Francisco Conceicao serves a three-match suspension and is not part of the group, while Joao Cancelo will miss Saturday’s match due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Diogo Costa is an automatic pick between the sticks, with Portugal lining up in a 4-3-3 formation in front of him vs Denmark on Saturday. The backline will feature Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Flavio Nazinho.

As for the midfield unit, Bruno Fernandes will provide the creative impetus from the central areas, while Vitinha and Joao Neves will hold the fort in the middle of the park. Finally, Goncalo Ramos will lead the line for Portugal this weekend, with Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva completing the numbers in the offensive unit.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Costa; Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Nazinho; Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Bernardo Silva, Ramos, Felix

Denmark

Like his counterpart in the Portuguese dugout, Brian Riemer has made a few changes to the squad he picked in the previous international break. Denmark’s head coach travels to Braga without some key players on Saturday.

Andreas Christensen remains in the treatment room due to a hamstring injury, while Patrick Dorgu misses out as he continues to rebuild fitness after recovering from a thigh complaint. Meanwhile, Lucas Hogsberg, Anton Gaaei, Thomas Jorgensen, Nikolas Nartey, Kasper Hogh, Adam Daghim, Mathias Kvistgaarden, and Kasper Dolberg are other players missing from last month’s matches.

Mads Hermansen should take his spot between the sticks, with Denmark lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Portugal. The backline will feature Rasmus Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, and Joakim Maehle.

As for the midfield unit, Morten Hjulmand and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will pair up in the double pivot, with Victor Froholdt reprising the no. 10 role. Finally, Rasmus Hojlund will spearhead the attack against Portugal, with Mohamed Daramy and Gustav Isaksen being the two wide attackers.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Kristensen, Andersen, Provstgaard, Maehle; Hjulmand, Hojbjerg; Isaksen, Froholdt, Daramy; Hojlund

Key Stats

Portugal and Denmark have previously faced off 19 times, with the Selecao dominating the head-to-head record with 13 wins (D2 L4).

Portugal have lost only one game thus far in 2026, with that solitary defeat coming to eventual World Cup winners Spain at the 2026 event (W9 D3). They are currently on a four-match winning run.

Denmark have won only three of their last nine games across all competitions (D3 L3), though two of those victories have come in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League.

Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix have scored or assisted in their last three outings in the UEFA Nations League.

Player to Watch

Bernardo Silva

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While Bruno Fernandes, Victor Froholdt, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Bernardo Silva as the Player to Watch for Saturday’s UEFA Nations League clash between Portugal and Denmark at the Braga Municipal Stadium.

The veteran playmaker has been installed as the new captain of the Portuguese national side, and he has big boots to fill after Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement. Silva has been in impressive form heading into the latest international break, and his combativeness and work rate will hold the key for the home side in the advanced areas.

Prediction

Portugal 2-1 Denmark

The reverse fixture was often too close for comfort for Portugal, and only a late onslaught helped them secure all three points. The upcoming meeting in Braga will be no different, and there may not be much to separate the two teams for most of the proceedings.

Portugal have kept only one clean sheet in the current edition of the UEFA Nations League, while Denmark have scored in all four games thus far. So, both goalkeepers will be busy between the sticks, and the factor defining the pendulum swing will be the winner of the midfield battle. That is where the hosts have the edge, which compels us to award a 2-1 win to Jorge Jesus and his charges.