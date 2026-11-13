Norway vs Wales Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Norway will host Wales in the penultimate group fixture of the UEFA Nations League at the Ullevaal Stadion on Saturday.

Having lost their last three Nations League fixtures, Norway will be desperate to return to winning ways against Wales and keep their chances of making it to the quarter-finals alive. While the visitors have also lost three out of their four games, even they can make it to the next round.

The home team had a dream World Cup campaign as they made it to the quarter-finals, but their Nations League campaign has not been that great. The Vikings did start with a win over Denmark but lost both home and away to Portugal while also suffering a defeat away to Wales.

The red card to Torbjorn Heggem led to their downfall against Wales last time out, and Norway will be hoping they can put up a much improved performance at home. While Stale Solbakken’s men are bottom of the table with three points, winning both their games could be enough to secure a spot in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Wales are third on the table with three points, but since they have lost both their games to second-placed Denmark, they are at a disadvantage if it comes down to any head-to-head tiebreaker. Their only win came against Norway, and that is the only game where they managed to find the back of the net.

Their last outing was a 1-0 defeat to Portugal. Despite being dominated and conceding 20 shots at goal, the Red and Whites only conceded once, which can be seen as a positive. Having said that, Wales will have to put up a much improved attacking display if they are to win away against Norway. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Norway

Stale Solbakken’s team are not missing any of their top stars because of fitness issues, and they are expected to go ahead with their strongest possible XI.

The home team will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Egil Selvik in goal. Julian Ryerson and David Moller Wolfe will feature as the full-backs. Kristoffer Ajer and Leo Ostigard are expected to pair up in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Sander Berge could operate as the deepest midfielder, with Martin Odegaard and Patrick Berg providing support further forward. The trio will look to protect the backline, control possession and create opportunities for Norway’s attacking players.

Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa are expected to start on the flanks, offering pace and creativity, while Erling Haaland will lead the line. The Manchester City striker will be the focal point of Norway’s attack against Wales.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Selvik; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa

Wales

Craig Bellamy will be without the services of Benjamin Cabango and Sorba Thomas, as the duo are suspended. Meanwhile, Harry Wilson, who was out injured during the last international break, is back available this time around.

The visitors will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Danny Ward will feature in goal, with Neco Williams and Jay Dasilva likely to occupy the full-back positions. Ben Davies and Rhys Norrington-Davies could be the two central defenders.

As for the midfield unit, Ethan Ampadu is expected to line up alongside Rubin Colwill in the double pivot, providing defensive cover and helping Wales build their attacks.

Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson are likely to operate on the flanks, with Liam Cullen taking up the No. 10 role. Daniel James could lead the line as the lone striker, using his pace and movement to trouble the Norwegian defence.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ward; Neco Williams, Mepham, Davies, Dasilva; Ampadu, Rubin Colwill; Johnson, Cullen, Wilson; Daniel James

Key Stats

Norway have lost each of their last three Nations League outings.

The two teams have faced each other just twice, with Wales winning both those games, including the 2-1 win in the reverse fixture during the previous international break.

While the home team have scored in all four of their Nations League outings, they have conceded two goals per game.

Wales have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine outings.

Both teams have only won one out of their last five games.

Player to Watch

Erling Haaland

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Haaland’s numbers for both club and country are absolutely ridiculous. He has 14 goals in his 14 outings this season for Manchester City. The 26-year-old averages a goal every 87th minute. Meanwhile, he has 65 goals in his 59 matches.

The 26-year-old has the best goal-to-game ratio at the international stage for players who have bagged more than 50 goals for their nation. Having failed to find the back of the net in his last two Nations League outings, Haaland will be eager to get on the scoresheet in front of his own fans against Wales.

Prediction

Norway 2-1 Wales

Norway have struggled to build momentum in the latest UEFA Nations League edition, but playing at home against a Wales side that has also been short of attacking inspiration presents a good opportunity to get back on track.

The visitors will take confidence from their victory in the reverse fixture, but their recent performances suggest they could struggle to contain Norway’s attacking threat. Wales have been particularly vulnerable defensively, having gone nine matches without a clean sheet.

Wales should have opportunities of their own, especially through the pace of Daniel James and Brennan Johnson, but Norway’s greater attacking firepower could make the difference.

We expect the hosts to edge a competitive encounter and keep their quarter-final hopes alive. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for the home team.