Panama vs England: Preview and Prediction

England will be desperate to return to winning ways and secure top spot in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they take on Panama at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

The curtains will fall on the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage this weekend, as the final Matchday 3 games will be on the platter. The proceedings on the day will start with Panama vs England and Croatia vs Ghana, as the action in Group L rounds up with the top three spots still up for grabs.

Panama arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the minnows expected to be rock-bottom in their groups. However, unlike teams like Cape Verde and South Africa, they have put up little fight apart from frustrating Ghana in a late 1-0 defeat. Successive defeats have left Los Canaleros at the bottom of Group L with no chance of qualifying for the round of 32.

On the other hand, England could barely have asked for a better start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after beating Croatia 4-2 on Matchday 1. While the backline displayed some moments of concern, the attack delivered brilliantly by putting four past one of the most impressive goalkeepers in recent World Cups. However, the clash with Ghana on Matchday 2 evaporated all the momentum and positive vibes from the camp, as the Three Lions produced a listless display to play a goalless draw against a resolute Ghana.

Panama and England have previously clashed only once, with the Three Lions cruising to a 6-1 win in the group stage of the 2018 edition. The Hard Tackle looks closer at the encounter ahead of the latest meeting between the two sides.

Team News & Tactics

Panama

Thomas Christiansen has no new injury concerns to worry about ahead of his side’s final game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Panama’s head coach may continue to be bereft of the services of two players vs England on Saturday.

Adalberto Carrasquilla’s adductor injury has troubled him throughout the tournament, and he may not be fit enough to return this weekend. Additionally, captain and all-time leading appearance-maker Anibal Godoy has played just one minute thus far due to a lack of match fitness. He may be in the matchday squad, but won’t return to the starting eleven.

Orlando Mosquera will take his spot between the sticks, with Panama lining up in a 5-4-1 formation in front of him vs England on Saturday. The backline will feature Amir Murillo, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Andres Andrade, and Cesar Blackman.

As for the midfield unit, Yoel Barcenas and Carlos Harvey will hold the fort in the middle of the park, with Cristian Martinez and Jose Luis Rodriguez providing the width in the final third. Finally, Jose Fajardo will lead the line for Los Canaleros against England, hoping to strike from a counter-attacking move.

Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Mosquera; Murillo, Cordoba, Ramos, Andrade, Blackman; Martinez, Barcenas, Harvey, Rodriguez; Fajardo

England

Unlike his counterpart in Panama’s dugout, Thomas Tuchel has new fitness issues hampering his preparations ahead of the trip to MetLife Stadium. England’s head coach may be without two first-team players on Saturday.

Reece James complained of hamstring discomfort in the game against Ghana. Meanwhile, Declan Rice has been struggling with a knee issue. It will be surprising to see Tuchel handing a start to either player, considering their importance to the English squad. Additionally, the German tactician will continue to manage Bukayo Saka’s fitness.

Jordan Pickford is an automatic pick between the sticks, with England lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him vs Panama on Saturday. The backline will feature Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, and Nico O’Reilly, with Spence moving to the right-back berth to cover for James.

As for the midfield unit, Kobbie Mainoo will deputise for Rice, lining up alongside Elliot Anderson in the double pivot. Jude Bellingham will reprise the no. 10 role, with Marcus Rashford and Noni Madueke being the two wide attackers. Finally, Harry Kane will spearhead England’s attack against Panama.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Mainoo, Anderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

Key Stats

Panama and England have met only once previously, with the Three Lions registering a 6-1 win in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

England have lost only one of their last 12 matches across all competitions (W9 D2), keeping a clean sheet in nine of those outings.

On the other hand, Panama have won only two of their last nine matches across all competitions (D3 L4), losing both games 1-0 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Both teams have scored in five of Panama’s last seven games.

Declan Rice has created 10 chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far, the most of any player across the first two matchdays. This is only the third instance on record (from 1966) of an England player creating 10+ chances in a single group stage at the finals, with David Beckham responsible for both of the first two (11 in 2002, 16 in 2006).

Player to Watch

Harry Kane

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While Marcus Rashford, Amir Murillo, and Jose Fajardo were viable candidates for this section, we have picked Harry Kane as the Player to Watch for Saturday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash between Panama and England at MetLife Stadium.

The skipper remains the go-to player for Thomas Tuchel in the final third despite a rare flop show against Ghana on Matchday 2. However, Kane has fond memories of England’s only previous meeting with Panama, having scored a match-winning hat-trick in that match. Additionally, the veteran striker has scored in 7 of his last 10 appearances in a competitive setting. With such numbers, he is the player to make the difference for the Three Lions this weekend.

Prediction

Panama 0-3 England

England’s goalless stalemate against Ghana will have created a blueprint for their opponents; just sit back, absorb the pressure, and frustrate the opponent into submission. That is often easier said than done, and Panama will find that the hard way on Saturday.

While Los Canaleros will set up to play behind the ball, they will not have enough quality to keep England at bay for long stretches. Eventually, Panama’s resolve will break, with the Three Lions likely to break the deadlock through Harry Kane. Marcus Rashford’s presence on the left flank will unlock a stubborn defence efficiently, setting up a straightforward victory. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-0 win for Thomas Tuchel and his charges.