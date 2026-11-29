Scott Parker is set to hand Joel Piroe a key role in his plans at this moment, despite a slow start to life for the Leeds United loanee at the London Stadium.

Joel Piroe continues to divide opinion at the London Stadium, although, as Football Insider reports, Scott Parker is set to hand him a key role in his plans. West Ham have had a goalscoring problem this season, with the manager hoping the Leeds United loanee improves his form soon, which could lead to a permanent move to the club.

Joel Piroe made a significant impact for Leeds United during the 2024/25 season in the Championship, playing an instrumental role in clinching promotion. However, he then found game time hard to come by as the arrivals of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lucas Nmecha, and Noah Okafor pushed him down in the pecking order.

The 27-year-old joined West Ham on loan during the summer, and so far he has experienced a modest spell at the London Stadium. Piroe has four goals and two assists to his name in 17 Championship appearances, and there are concerns about whether he could have a long-term future at the club beyond his loan spell.

Leeds United certainly do not have him in their long-term plans, and if West Ham were to gain promotion back to the top flight, there is a clause that could make the move permanent. Daniel Farke is already looking for new strikers amid links to Will Lankshear of Middlesbrough, among other targets, which will render Piroe an unwanted player at the club should he return to Elland Road anytime soon.

Scott Parker to hand Joel Piroe a key role

West Ham manager Scott Parker is not about to give up on Piroe, knowing well his expertise in the Championship as well as his goalscoring record in the division could come in handy for the East London club. While his slow start to life with the Hammers has not bothered the Hammers boss, there is hope that the 27-year-old kicks on with his performances.

Parker is expected to hand Piroe a key role in his plans moving forward, which may tend to suggest he could be their starting striker. On the other hand, West Ham are reportedly planning on offloading Taty Castellanos, which would further boost Piroe’s chances of playing a key role in the team for the remainder of the season.

The only caveat to this is the possibility of West Ham angling for a move for a new striker if Piroe continues to perform badly between now and the opening of the January transfer window. For now, the player is likely to get more chances, though only time will tell whether he can grab the opportunity with both hands.