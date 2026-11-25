West Ham United are ready to offload struggling Argentine midfielder Taty Castellanos in January.

Taty Castellanos is expected to leave West Ham in January, with the club braced for a substantial financial loss on the striker, as per a report from Football Insider. The Argentine forward is keen to leave the London Stadium, while the Hammers are unwilling to stand in his way after his disappointing start to the season.

Castellanos arrived at West Ham for £26 million last January and initially showed promise in the Premier League, scoring six goals in 18 appearances. Since the club’s relegation to the Championship, he has managed just one goal in 16 Championship appearances.

Although his overall contribution stands at nine goal involvements in 19 outings, his downturn has damaged his resale value, leaving the club with limited prospects of recouping their initial investment. His lack of goals has become a concern for a side desperate to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

Castellanos departure looks almost certain

Castellanos is also believed to be unhappy playing in the second tier and wants to compete at a higher level. A January departure could therefore offer him an opportunity to revive his career elsewhere while allowing West Ham to reshape their attacking options.

The Hammers have endured a difficult campaign following their return to the Championship and currently sit tenth, outside the play-off positions. The club appointed Scott Parker to improve their fortunes, but significant changes to the squad are expected during the winter transfer window.

Parker is planning an overhaul, with West Ham looking to move on several players who were part of the squad that suffered relegation last season. Castellanos could be among the first departures as the club attempts to build a group capable of mounting a promotion challenge.

With both the player and club seemingly open to a separation, a January exit appears increasingly likely. West Ham may have to accept a substantial loss, but they believe moving Castellanos on could benefit everyone involved, with significant changes coming in the January transfer window.