Scott Parker is wasting little time identifying the weaknesses that could derail West Ham United’s promotion campaign, with the new manager expected to make significant changes when the January window opens.

The Hammers possess a squad that, on paper, should be capable of competing at the top end of the Championship. Yet recent performances have exposed areas where Parker believes greater reliability is required, particularly in attack.

Former West Ham scout Mick Brown via Football Insider has suggested that Taty Castellanos could be among the high-profile players to face the axe. The 28-year-old has managed just one goal in 14 Championship appearances this term, and his struggles have left West Ham without a consistently dependable focal point and for a side expected to challenge for promotion, that represents a significant concern.

Castellanos under pressure as Parker seeks a No.9

Castellanos was signed only earlier this year year, but his poor return has quickly changed the conversation around his future. West Ham have scored regularly as a team, yet they remain short of an established centre-forward capable of deciding difficult matches when opportunities are limited and that is precisely the type of player Parker appears keen to find.

Brown believes the striker does not currently offer enough either in his all-round contribution or in front of goal to justify remaining central to West Ham’s plans. With the manager now assessing possible replacements, Castellanos could find himself pushed towards the exit less than 12 months after arriving in East London.

The situation is particularly significant because West Ham cannot afford to allow their promotion bid to drift. If Parker concludes that Castellanos is not capable of providing the consistency required, January could provide an opportunity to reshape the attack rather than wait until the end of the campaign.

A player unfit for the purpose

Parker’s biggest decision is not necessarily whether Castellanos is a poor striker; it is whether he is the right striker for a promotion campaign. West Ham need a forward who can provide an outlet when matches become physical, occupy centre-backs and turn pressure into goals. A solitary goal from 14 appearances is difficult to defend when the objective is an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, replacing Castellanos should not become change for change’s sake. Parker needs a forward whose strengths complement the players already creating chances rather than simply chasing a bigger name. If West Ham identify that profile correctly, moving on from Castellanos could become the first meaningful step in an attacking overhaul that strengthens their promotion prospects rather than merely refreshing the squad.