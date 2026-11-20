West Ham United are keeping close tabs on Manchester United left-back Harry Amass as Scott Parker looks to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old remains highly regarded at Old Trafford but has struggled to establish himself in the first team. Amass has yet to make a Premier League appearance this season, although he has featured twice in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Football Insider, his lack of regular football has created uncertainty over his future, particularly with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. Manchester United could therefore consider a permanent January sale if negotiations over a new deal fail to progress.

Amass already has senior experience in the Championship, having spent periods with Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City last season. That record makes him an attractive option for clubs looking for a young left-back who is already accustomed to competitive first-team football.

Hammers identify solution to left-back problem

West Ham have a particularly strong reason to pursue Amass. The Hammers have struggled to establish a reliable option at left-back since El Hadji Malick Diouf departed for Brentford following their relegation. Scott Parker is expected to receive backing to reshape the squad, with recent results highlighting the need for additions despite the quality already available to him. A left-back is therefore among the positions West Ham are assessing.

Manchester United had previously been open to sending Amass out on loan, with Wolves among the clubs to make contact; West Ham also showed interest in the summer. However, Manchester United’s failure to recruit another left-back meant the teenager remained at Old Trafford as cover.

With opportunities still limited, that situation has changed. United now face the possibility of losing Amass for nothing next summer if he does not extend his contract, making a January sale a logical option. West Ham are not alone in monitoring him, with several Championship clubs also interested. The Hammers could nevertheless offer him a clear pathway to regular senior football while addressing one of their own problem positions.

An opportunity for West Ham and Hary Amass

Amass represents an interesting opportunity for West Ham because his situation combines immediate need with long-term potential. The Hammers require greater stability at left-back, while the youngster needs regular senior football to continue his development.

The Englishman’s Championship experience means he would not be arriving without evidence that he can handle the physical demands of the division. More importantly, his age gives West Ham the opportunity to develop him rather than simply sign a short-term solution. For Manchester United, the decision is more complicated.

They clearly rate Amass, but allowing him to remain without playing regularly could damage his development. With his contract entering its final months, United must also protect themselves against losing a valuable prospect for nothing. A January deal could therefore make sense for all sides, provided West Ham can convince Amass that the move offers the consistent football he currently lacks at Old Trafford.