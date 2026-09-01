Burnley rule out Harry Amass move, West Ham United still keen

Burnley have ruled out a move for Manchester United left-back Harry Amass, and West Ham United may now be in pole position to sign the 19-year-old.

According to Sky Sports, Burnley are not expected to make a move for Amass and have ruled out a late switch. West Ham United could be back in the mix for the Manchester United prodigy as they seek a new left-back.

Manchester United’s activity in the summer transfer window has been dominated by the talk of bringing in a new left-back, which has yet to materialise. However, they were prepared to part ways with an academy graduate in the very position they have concerns about.

Harry Amass, who went away on two separate loans to the Championship last season, is not deemed to be good enough for Manchester United, and the club were reportedly ready to expedite a sale of the academy star. His decent experience in the Championship made him an attractive prospect for several teams during the summer window.

Burnley rule out Harry Amass move

Burnley had ideas to bring in a new left-back before deadline day and had held talks with Manchester United for Amass. The Clarets, alongside West Ham, were keen on Amass, and it appears they had made headway in the race for the 19-year-old Manchester United prodigy.

However, the Clarets have now ruled out a potential move for the left-back on deadline day, as they could move on to other targets. There is no indication they had held advanced talks with the Red Devils, although a player like Amass, with his decent experience in the Championship, could have been a good bet for Burnley to get their hands on.

West Ham in pole position

West Ham are in the market for a new left-back following the departure of El Hadji Malick Diouf to Brentford earlier this month. Amass is not a direct replacement for Diouf, although the Hammers could have been seeking a player with decent experience, such as the 19-year-old Manchester United prodigy.

With Burnley out of the picture, the Hammers could now consider opening the door to bring him to the London Stadium. Should West Ham and Manchester United agree terms before the deadline, Amass could arrive at the London Stadium in the final hours of the window.